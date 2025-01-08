South Africa

Five arrested for Joburg hijacking, including alleged Mandela grandson

08 January 2025 - 11:42
A woman and four men were arrested in Houghton for allegedly hijacking a white Toyota Corolla in Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied/JMPD

Five suspects linked to a vehicle hijacked on Wednesday in Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands, Johannesburg, were arrested at a property previously owned by former president Nelson Mandela in Houghton. 

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the tactical response unit received information from a vehicle tracking company about the location of a white Toyota Corolla that was hijacked. 

“Acting on this information, officers proceeded to a residence in Houghton, previously owned by former president Nelson Mandela. Upon entering the property, officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and apprehended five individuals — four males and one female.”

A search of the premises resulted in the recovery of an unlicensed firearm. Preliminary information suggests a female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with the male suspects.

It is alleged that one of the male suspects is a Mandela grandchild.

“All five suspects have been arrested and will be detained at Norwood SAPS. They will face charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” he said. 

He confirmed the hijacking victim was safe and unharmed.

TimesLIVE

