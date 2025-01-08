South Africa

King Khoisan SA vows not to leave Union Buildings after court evicts him

He says officials will not engage with him on issues he deems important

08 January 2025 - 15:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
King Khoisan SA has been camping outside the Union Buildings for nearly seven years as a protest to get the president to recognise the Khoi and the San as the original people. He has until Saturday to leave the camp after government obtained an eviction order.
King Khoisan SA has been camping outside the Union Buildings for nearly seven years as a protest to get the president to recognise the Khoi and the San as the original people. He has until Saturday to leave the camp after government obtained an eviction order.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

King Khoisan SA remained adamant on Wednesday he will not move from the makeshift palace outside the Union Buildings after the government was granted an eviction order. 

The government was granted an eviction order on December 11 and King Khoisan SA was given 30 days from the date of the order to vacate the premises. 

TimesLIVE reported that in November 2017, Khoisan SA and his family walked from the Eastern Cape to Pretoria to demand that the president recognise the Khoisan people as the country's first nation, add the language as one of the official languages, return their ancestral land and scrap the term “coloured” as the apartheid government imposed it to categorise the Khoisan people.

True to his word, Khoisan SA has established a miniature village right next to the 9m-tall Nelson Mandela statue, with a population of 20 people and signs of “Original Embassy” and “Aboriginal Embassy” at its entrance. 

King Khoisan SA told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that he was served with court papers about the government’s application to evict him and the 20 people he lived with. 

“I was served with papers to go to court. I did not go to court. Because I was not in court, the court granted government an eviction order,” he said.

“My stance is still the same. I will not remove myself from these premises. Even if they want to forcefully remove me. They either shoot me or arrest me until we start engaging on issues that brought us here.”

He said since he had been at the Union Buildings government officials were reluctant to meet him and discuss the issues that brought him to Pretoria. 

“The only department we were engaging with was Pansalb [the Pan South African Language Board] on the issue of recognising the language

It could have been advisable for government to talk to the first nation people to discuss issues that had been brought to them. Why has government not engaged with us? It is not about getting what we want, but getting together and see how far we can come to the resolution of the issues.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Coloured people don't embrace Khoi ancestry': Protest at Union Buildings nears 7-year mark

King Khoisan SA says the term 'coloured' was introduced by the apartheid regime to categorise the Khoi and San people
News
3 months ago

Empathy, mutual respect must be taught at schools to overcome prejudices: experts

'We need to think carefully about how we talk about other South Africans in the presence of our children,' says Prof Michael le Cordeur from ...
News
5 months ago

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to step down ‘soon’

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has, in a surprise move, revealed that he will soon step down as monarch and hand over the reins to his younger ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five arrested for Joburg hijacking, including alleged Mandela grandson South Africa
  2. Preliminary investigation finds taxi was cause of Monday's deadly N3 crash South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bheki Cele shows off dance moves with his wife South Africa
  4. KZN education department hits back at classroom 'catastrophe' claims South Africa
  5. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial special sitting
BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...