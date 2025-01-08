Angry Lichtenburg residents blockaded all entrance and exit points to the North West with burning tyres and rocks on Wednesday night.
The residents allege they have been without electricity since December 23.
According to an affected resident, Chantelle van Niekerk, parts of the town have been without electricity for weeks, with most of the residents having spent Christmas and welcomed the New Year in the dark, without electricity.
Another frustrated and angry resident, Thabang Moncho, said they took the drastic step of locking down the town as that was the only language the government understood.
“We've been logging calls and after up, to no avail. Now, we did this, and we know it's the only way to get their attention. How can one be staying in a town and go for so many weeks without electricity, and the municipality seems unmoved,” he said.
Mahikeng CPF issued a notice on Wednesday night about the road closure between Mahikeng and Lichtenburg.
- The entrance between Mahikeng and Lichtenburg at the BP garage four-way stop in Lichtenburg has been closed by protesters.
- The entrance at the green garage Agrico and Coligny has been closed by protesters. The road to Delpan Road has also been closed.
- Koster Road closed coming into Lichtenburg
The CPF advised motorists to use alternative routes and said they should be careful of debris on the roads about Lichtenburg.
Lichtenburg falls under the dysfunctional Ditsobotla local municipality, known for having had two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers from warring ANC factions for most of 2022. It is also the place dairy giant Clover fled for Durban in 2021 because of “ongoing poor service delivery”
TimesLIVE
Lichtenburg under lockdown as frustrated residents say they've been without electricity since December
Image: Supplied
Angry Lichtenburg residents blockaded all entrance and exit points to the North West with burning tyres and rocks on Wednesday night.
The residents allege they have been without electricity since December 23.
According to an affected resident, Chantelle van Niekerk, parts of the town have been without electricity for weeks, with most of the residents having spent Christmas and welcomed the New Year in the dark, without electricity.
Another frustrated and angry resident, Thabang Moncho, said they took the drastic step of locking down the town as that was the only language the government understood.
“We've been logging calls and after up, to no avail. Now, we did this, and we know it's the only way to get their attention. How can one be staying in a town and go for so many weeks without electricity, and the municipality seems unmoved,” he said.
Mahikeng CPF issued a notice on Wednesday night about the road closure between Mahikeng and Lichtenburg.
The CPF advised motorists to use alternative routes and said they should be careful of debris on the roads about Lichtenburg.
Lichtenburg falls under the dysfunctional Ditsobotla local municipality, known for having had two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers from warring ANC factions for most of 2022. It is also the place dairy giant Clover fled for Durban in 2021 because of “ongoing poor service delivery”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos