South Africa

LISTEN | What’s up with all the mosquitoes?

They breed in the moist summer months, but a few precautions should suffice

08 January 2025 - 14:26
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Mosquito populations tend to surge in SA during the summer months as warmer temperatures speed up their reproductive cycle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa

Mosquito activity is on the rise, but an entomologist says there's no need for panic — chances are, you may not even be their type.

There are over 3,500 species of mosquitoes worldwide, and most prefer warm, moist environments for breeding. In South Africa, mosquito populations tend to surge during the summer months as warmer temperatures speed up their reproductive cycle.

According to Prof Lizette Koekemoer, female mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, and within seven to 12 days, the larvae hatch. After just a few days, the female mosquitoes are ready to take a blood meal and reproduce, completing a rapid life cycle.

“Not all mosquito species carry malaria,” says the research professor at the Wits Research Institute for Malaria.

“There’s only about four species that are the main vectors in Africa specifically [that will transmit malaria] ... there is a proportion of mosquitoes that don’t feed on humans — they don’t need blood like the other species to produce eggs, and they will feed on plant nectar and so forth.”

Listen to the expert:

Mosquitoes do not always target humans. “They can be quite specific about what they feed on,” explains Koekemoer. “They are very specific about what they feed on; they might be attracted to your dog, cat or bird and not necessarily to you.”

Mosquitoes are drawn to specific scents. “People smell differently, and that’s to do with the bacteria on our skin,” Koekemoer says. “[For example], people who wear closed shoes, [their] smell is more concentrated, and that’s a big attraction for mosquitoes.”

Koekemoer says a female mosquito’s primary mission is to find blood to nourish her eggs. “A hungry female [mosquito] wants to feed and have blood, that’s her main mission in life for the [survival of the] next generation.”

To minimise mosquito exposure, Koekemoer offers these tips:

  • Install screens on windows and doors;
  • Use mosquito repellents;
  • Cover standing water with a lid to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs; and
  • If you have a fish pond, consider adding fish, which can help control mosquito larvae.

While the increase in mosquito activity may be more noticeable during the warmer months, there’s no need to be overly concerned. Taking simple precautions can help reduce the likelihood of mosquito bites and prevent potential health risks.

TimesLIVE

