South Africa

Transport department urges extreme caution as inclement weather affects visibility on roads

08 January 2025 - 07:42
The national transport department urged motorists to exercise extreme caution in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maxshot

The national department of transport has urged road users to exercise extreme caution while travelling as the festive season draws to an end due to inclement weather conditions. 

Department spokesperson Collen Msibi said they received reports from the SA Weather Services regarding inclement weather conditions that will continue to affect the country’s roads until Friday. 

Heavy rain, strong winds and reduced visibility are expected to persist throughout, creating hazardous driving conditions. 

Msibi said poor visibility and slippery roads have been predicted in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Wednesday.

"Under these conditions, motorists are strongly advised not to drive between 6pm and 1am in the three provinces," he said.

Roads affected by the conditions:

  • Limpopo
    • N1 and R101 from Limpopo to Gauteng.
    • N11 from AllDay to Marble Hall.
    • R33 from Lephalala via Marble Hall.
    • R40 from Phalaborwa to Barberton.
    • R534 from Thohoyandou to Makhado.
    • R71 from Tzaneen to Polokwane.
    • R81 from Giyani to Polokwane.
  • Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal
    • N4, N12, N11, N17, N3, R40 and R33.

Msibi said there was no warning issued for Thursday and Friday, howeverMpumalanga and Limpopo will be affected by strong thundershowers from the early hours in the morning to about 10am. 

The conditions would lead to poor visibility and slippery roads, particularly on the R573 Moloto Road from Marble Hall to Pretoria. 

As motorists make their way back from holidays, they are strongly urged to: 

  • Switch on their headlights during the day;
  • Keep a safe following distance behind the car in front;
  • Reduce speed on slippery roads;
  • Do not cross bridges where there is water overflow; and
  • Pedestrians must cross streets at marked intersections and wear bright clothing when walking in dark areas.

Msibi said the number of road crashes and fatalities were of great concern, and motorists are urged to take responsibility for their safety.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said driving conditions on some routes are likely to be affected by fog, making visibility poor. He advised motorists to consider theses tips:

  • Reduce speed: Wet roads can be slippery. Drive at a reduced speed to maintain control of your vehicle.
  • Maintain safe distance: Increase the distance between your vehicle and the one in front to allow for longer stopping distances.
  • Use headlights: Keep your headlights on to improve visibility and ensure you are visible to other drivers.
  • Avoid sudden manoeuvres: Sudden braking and sharp turns can lead to loss of control on slippery surfaces.
  • Be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists: They may also be struggling with reduced visibility and challenging conditions.
  • Stay informed: Keep updated with the latest weather forecasts and traffic reports.

