South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzi Sibiya to confirm new lawyer

08 January 2025 - 10:49 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa will on Wednesday have a special sitting at the Pretoria high court for accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, to confirm his new lawyer.

This comes after the death of Sibiya's legal representative, Thulani Mngomezulu, last December.

Mngomezulu passed away after being hospitalised. Sibiya and four others are on trial for the 2014 death of the soccer star.

TimesLIVE

