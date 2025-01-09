Van der Ross said to maximise capacity in the new extension, the burial spaces have been designed as berm graves, allowing a second burial of a family member on top of another coffin with only vertical headstones or scrolls.
“This efficient layout ensures optimal use of available space while maintaining a dignified community environment,” she said.
“Previously, the cemetery primarily facilitated the reopening of private family graves. The extension allows for new burials, however, to ensure operations run smoothly, the recreation and parks department has limited burials in this section to three per day.”
Van der Ross hailed the extension at Sir Lowry’s Pass Cemetery as a significant step in tackling the burial space shortages in the area.
“The city remains committed to finding sustainable solutions by providing dignified and accessible burial options. We encourage residents to plan ahead with their undertakers and consider weekday burials to reduce possible backlogs on applications for weekend bookings,” she said.
“Residents are reminded that bookings for burials in the new section must adhere to standard procedures and comply with the city’s regulations for berm grave designs.
“The city remains committed to addressing burial space challenges. Other projects, such as the Kuils River cemetery expansion, are under way, with environmental authorisation granted in December and the land use application in progress.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town adds more than 500 burial sites to address post-pandemic challenges
Image: City of Cape Town
The surge in Covid-19-related deaths during the peak of the pandemic taught Cape Town lessons about managing burials.
This week, the city’s recreation and parks department unveiled more than 500 additional burial spaces to meet demand.
MMC for community services and health Patricia van der Ross said the Sir Lowry’s Pass cemetery extension has been operational since December.
“Planning for this extension at Sir Lowry’s Pass cemetery began in August 2022 to address the need for burial spaces across the metropole, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Van der Ross.
“The project overcame several challenges including securing land-use approval in November 2023 and addressing environmental conditions, such as the removal of ageing stone pine trees to accommodate the additional burial spaces.”
City of Cape Town disputes festive season beach water contamination claims
Van der Ross said to maximise capacity in the new extension, the burial spaces have been designed as berm graves, allowing a second burial of a family member on top of another coffin with only vertical headstones or scrolls.
“This efficient layout ensures optimal use of available space while maintaining a dignified community environment,” she said.
“Previously, the cemetery primarily facilitated the reopening of private family graves. The extension allows for new burials, however, to ensure operations run smoothly, the recreation and parks department has limited burials in this section to three per day.”
Van der Ross hailed the extension at Sir Lowry’s Pass Cemetery as a significant step in tackling the burial space shortages in the area.
“The city remains committed to finding sustainable solutions by providing dignified and accessible burial options. We encourage residents to plan ahead with their undertakers and consider weekday burials to reduce possible backlogs on applications for weekend bookings,” she said.
“Residents are reminded that bookings for burials in the new section must adhere to standard procedures and comply with the city’s regulations for berm grave designs.
“The city remains committed to addressing burial space challenges. Other projects, such as the Kuils River cemetery expansion, are under way, with environmental authorisation granted in December and the land use application in progress.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Zille reacts to Ramaphosa's backing of claim that 'DA neglects the poor'
Devastated Joe Slovo residents rebuild after Boxing Day fire
LISTEN | People don’t have land in Cape Town: Mbalula slams DA
Police reject claims of bodies being stolen from a mortuary
PSA laments poor state of Eastern Cape government mortuaries
THANGO NTWASA | South Africans not very demure, not very mindful, but very lit at funerals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos