He said he had been in contact with Manenberg residents who had provided information on the matter, which he reported to metro police officers to pass on to the police.
“I am grateful for their courage in being willing to speak up and can give them confidence that their identities will not be revealed,” said Hill-Lewis.
MMC for safety and security JP Smith said the city could support SAPS investigations using its safety technologies, including gunshot detection in Manenberg, CCTV, automatic number plate recognition, and aerial surveillance.
“Through these investments, the city is able to recover hundreds of illegal firearms annually and support SAPS investigations to gain convictions,' said Smith.
He said authorities confiscated 114 illegal firearms in Manenberg and Philippi/Hanover Park over three months, with the precincts ranking among the highest in provincial gun seizures.
Five-year-old dies in suspected gang crossfire in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/valdasds1
A five-year-old Cape Town boy has died after being shot in suspected crossfire between gangs.
Two women were injured in the shooting that claimed the boy's life in Manenberg on Monday.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has pledged the city's full support to assist police in their investigation.
“Our hearts go out to the affected family, and we pray for the full recovery of the two women injured in the crossfire,” said Hill-Lewis.
“The city is ready to assist the SAPS investigation in any way possible, through not only our officers on the ground but also our safety technology investments in Manenberg and broader precincts, including gunshot detection tech.
“It can never be acceptable that children are not able to walk safely to a local tuck shop with a parent, and people should not live in daily fear of crime in their neighbourhoods. This is why it is our goal to do everything possible to help SAPS fight gang, gun and drug crime in particular.”
