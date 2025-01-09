South Africa

Guns, car recovered but suspects on the run after Musina farmer and family attacked

AfriForum calls for farm attacks to be declared priority crime

09 January 2025 - 14:18
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
This bakkie was found abandoned near a dumping site in Musina.
This bakkie was found abandoned near a dumping site in Musina.
Image: SAPS

A brutal attack on a Limpopo farmer and his family emphasised why this crime must be declared a priority crime and must receive the necessary attention from authorities, AfriForum said on Thursday. 

Natie Vos and his family were attacked in their farmhouse in Musina in the early hours of Wednesday by five armed robbers. 

Vos was seriously assaulted with a hammer and other blunt objects, which caused serious head injuries and internal bleeding. Vos is a member of the AfriForum neighbourhood watch in Musina.

Vos’s wife also suffered a head wound, while the children were assaulted and tied up. 

The family were robbed of their work vehicle and six firearms. 

Police recovered six firearms at an RDP house the suspects intended to rent at Campbell. The victims' vehicle was found abandoned near a dumping site in Musina. However, the suspects have not been found. 

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victims were tortured and sustained serious injuries during the robbery.

“They managed to seek help from the neighbour who immediately activated the police,” he said, adding that they were then taken to hospital for treatment. 

AfriForum said a comprehensive follow-up operation, which included a tracking team and air support, was launched but the attackers’ tracks were lost in harsh terrain. 

Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s chief spokesperson on community safety, said community involvement was of crucial importance in the fight against crime.  

“This incident proves that when communities and safety networks work together successes can be achieved,” he said.

“We also want to send a clear message to criminals: We will not stop looking for you and bring you to justice. Farm attackers will not go unpunished.” 

AfriForum said its local safety structure was still investigating information that could help find the attackers. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Five-year-old dies in suspected gang crossfire in Cape Town

A five-year-old Cape Town boy has died after being caught in suspected crossfire between gangs.
News
2 hours ago

Family of slain KZN cop demand answers from his alleged killers

The family was not ruling out the possibility of the murder having been planned,
News
19 hours ago

Police arrest 13,105 suspects, recover 125 firearms in first week of 2025

As SAPS intensified crime-fighting initiatives, thousands of wanted criminals were arrested during Operation Shanela last week.
News
2 days ago

‘360,000 moved through Beitbridge’

The Border Management Authority says it has recorded more than 300,000 people moving in and out of SA through the Beitbridge border post in Musina, ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Grandson has stripped Mandela's house of its dignity' South Africa
  2. Lichtenburg under lockdown as frustrated residents say they've been without ... South Africa
  3. Five arrested for Joburg hijacking, including alleged Mandela grandson South Africa
  4. Umhlanga beaches safe again after investigation into mysterious objects South Africa
  5. WATCH | Bheki Cele shows off dance moves with his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Memorial service of Professor Sibusiso Bengu
Deadly Los Angeles wildfires rage out of control | REUTERS