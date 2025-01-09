A brutal attack on a Limpopo farmer and his family emphasised why this crime must be declared a priority crime and must receive the necessary attention from authorities, AfriForum said on Thursday.
Natie Vos and his family were attacked in their farmhouse in Musina in the early hours of Wednesday by five armed robbers.
Vos was seriously assaulted with a hammer and other blunt objects, which caused serious head injuries and internal bleeding. Vos is a member of the AfriForum neighbourhood watch in Musina.
Vos’s wife also suffered a head wound, while the children were assaulted and tied up.
The family were robbed of their work vehicle and six firearms.
Police recovered six firearms at an RDP house the suspects intended to rent at Campbell. The victims' vehicle was found abandoned near a dumping site in Musina. However, the suspects have not been found.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victims were tortured and sustained serious injuries during the robbery.
“They managed to seek help from the neighbour who immediately activated the police,” he said, adding that they were then taken to hospital for treatment.
AfriForum said a comprehensive follow-up operation, which included a tracking team and air support, was launched but the attackers’ tracks were lost in harsh terrain.
Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s chief spokesperson on community safety, said community involvement was of crucial importance in the fight against crime.
“This incident proves that when communities and safety networks work together successes can be achieved,” he said.
“We also want to send a clear message to criminals: We will not stop looking for you and bring you to justice. Farm attackers will not go unpunished.”
AfriForum said its local safety structure was still investigating information that could help find the attackers.
Guns, car recovered but suspects on the run after Musina farmer and family attacked
AfriForum calls for farm attacks to be declared priority crime
