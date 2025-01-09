The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit have secured a forfeiture order of R145,000 belonging to fraud and corruption accused Sambulo Tshabalala.
TimesLIVE
Money seized from corruption accused Sam Tshabalala forfeited to the state
Tshabalala is on the run and has not made it to court since he was released on bail. Police have asked for the public's assistance in locating him
Image: Mpumalanga Hawks
The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit have secured a forfeiture order of R145,000 belonging to fraud and corruption accused Sambulo Tshabalala.
It is alleged Tshabalala had intended to bribe a Hawks officer with R122,600 of the seized amount for the release of his impounded vehicle and make his criminal case disappear in February 2020.
The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela granted the forfeiture order on Tuesday.
Tshabalala was arrested for fraud and corruption in 2019 for allegedly bribing a department of home affairs official. His Mercedes-Benz bakkie was seized during the arrest.
The Nelspruit Hawks serious corruption investigation unit also found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm. Tshabalala was released on bail after appearing in court.
“While on bail, Tshabalala allegedly tried to bribe a senior Hawks officer to release his vehicle and make his case disappear. He was again arrested in Middelburg for corruption when he was about to pay R122,600 to the senior Hawks officer,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said.
An extra R22,500 was found in his bag and was also seized. After his court appearance in Middelburg he was again released on bail.
Tshabalala has since failed to honour his court dates. As a result, a warrant of arrest was issued for him.
The head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Nico Gerber asked the public to report the whereabouts of Tshabalala. He assured the public the information and the identity of the person who could identify Tshabalala's whereabouts will remain confidential.
