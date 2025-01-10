South Africa

Family of one-year-old who survived accident that claimed 17 lives found

10 January 2025 - 15:29
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A miracle baby who survived a car crash which killed 17 people is recovering and her family has been found.
Image: Supplied

A one-year-old girl, Luyanda Sigubudu, has been described as a “miracle baby” after surviving a tragic accident on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed the lives of 17 people, including her grandparents.

The devastating collision, which occurred near Van Reenen's Pass on Monday night, involved a truck, a taxi and another vehicle.

The accident claimed the lives of Luyanda’s grandparents, Sihle Magoda and Lindeni Sigubudu, and several other family members.

Six victims were from a single family in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal.

Among the deceased were nine-year-old twins Sfanelesbonge and Fanelesbonge Magoda, 16-year-old Bongiswa Magoda and 13-year-old Vuyiswa Magoda.

MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma confirmed Luyanda’s family had been located.

“I assigned traffic reporter Ayanda Msweli to assist in locating the family of the miracle baby that survived. The family has been located and is living in Thembisa, Johannesburg, but is originally from Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal,” Duma said in a statement.

Duma confirmed that other surviving family members include a 26-year-old, referred to only as Sanelisiwe, and a 23-year-old called Sbuselaphi.

Luyanda, who is receiving treatment in hospital, has captured the attention of many South Africans after her miraculous survival.

“She is in hospital. And her mother is 19-year-old Nqobile Sigubudu and is currently waiting for her matric results,” said Duma.

Duma assured the family of continued support, stating, “In my interaction with the head of the department, Siboniso Mbhele, we have agreed that a team be assigned to work with Ayanda Msweli to ensure that we are closer to the family during this difficult period. We want to assure them that we will do everything in our power to ease the pain they are feeling and the burden on their shoulders.”

He expressed his condolences to the families of all the victims.

“Once again, we express our deepest condolences to all families of the victims. We continue to urge motorists to be extra careful on the road as it is raining in various parts of the province,” said Duma.

TimesLIVE

