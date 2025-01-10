South Africa

LISTEN | Mandela's grandson not charged but remains a suspect in hijacking case as four co-accused appear in court

10 January 2025 - 14:03
Nelson Mandela’s house in Houghton, Johannesburg, where a hijacked car was found. Mandela’s grandson and four other suspects were arrested.File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Nelson Mandela's grandson, who was arrested with four other suspects after a hijacked vehicle was recovered at the former president's property, has not been charged but remains a suspect.

The grandson was expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday but only the four other suspects appeared and told the court they intend to apply for bail.

The court ordered that their names, race and age should not be published pending an identity parade. The four are facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and assault.

State prosecutor Tshepo Mahange ka Mzizi, told the court that five suspects were initially arrested, but the fifth suspect, Mandela's grandson, was not added to the case.

“Five people were arrested; only four are before the court. We will not add the fifth suspect until investigations are complete,” he said.

Mahange ka Mzizi said the ID parade would be held at the weekend.

The case was postponed to January 17 for further investigation and bail applications.

TimesLIVE

