South Africa

SAHRC investigates FlySafair ‘racist’ incident involving SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize

10 January 2025 - 07:54
SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize is in hot water over a viral 'racist' video.
Image: Nobs (Nobuntu Mkhize)/X

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Western Cape launched an investigation into an alleged racist incident on a FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town on December 26.

The incident involving SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize was caught on video. She was filmed making “racist” comments about  the coloured community during a heated altercation with flight attendants, sparking outrage.

The Patriotic Alliance lodged a complaint with the SAHRC.

While the DA has opened a crimen injuria and assault case against Mkhize with police, the SAHRC said the investigation aims to promote equality and prevent unfair discrimination.

“The commission is deeply concerned about the persistence of racial incidents in our society, specially as we celebrate 30 years of democracy,” the SAHRC.

“We firmly condemn any form of racist behaviour and recognise it as a challenge we must collectively address.”

Mampara of the week: Nobuntu ‘Nobs’ Mkhize

It’s bad enough when the turbulence is outside the plane
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

The commission urged passengers from the flight to share relevant information to assist with the investigation. It encouraged the public to report any other matter related to the incident to the Equality Court.

“Individuals and groups are encouraged to use the courts to address issues related to unfair discrimination, hate speech and harassment. They can do so without the need for legal representation. All magistrate's courts function as equality courts, ensuring t justice and equality are within everyone’s reach.”

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has also condemned Mkhize's behaviour.

SACAA director of civil aviation Poppy Khoza said: “It must be noted that cabin crew members are licensed as safety officers under civil aviation regulations. Their primary duty is to ensure safety protocols are always maintained, as well as the comfort of passengers.

“The incident aboard the aircraft was unfortunate and distasteful as it sought to undermine the safety of passengers and crew.”

TimesLIVE

