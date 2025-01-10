Mpumalanga police have taken in three men for questioning after an incident at the R543 (De Wet Road) in Mkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) where three men lost their lives in a shooting incident believed to be related to taxi conflict.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the shooting occurred on Thursday afternoon. He said after the incident, stakeholders assisted and three suspects were cornered in Chrissiesmeer and taken to be questioned by police.
“At this point the motive for the killing is unknown. A team of investigators has been established to probe the incident and circumstances surrounding the tragic event,” he said.
Mdhluli said police were grateful for the collaboration, swift response and support displayed by all stakeholders, including private security, farmers, other law enforcement agencies and community members.
TimesLIVE
Three men fatally shot in incident believed to be related to taxi conflict in Mpumalanga
Image: GARETH WILSON
