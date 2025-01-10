South Africa

Two nurses allegedly raped while on duty in Limpopo

10 January 2025 - 14:16 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two nurses were allegedly raped near a clinic near Polokwane in the early hours of Friday. Stock photo
Two nurses were allegedly raped near a clinic near Polokwane in the early hours of Friday. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Two nurses working at Chuene Clinic outside Polokwane were allegedly abducted and raped by an assailant in the early hours of Friday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said at 12.30am the suspect entered the premises through a guardroom where three security guards were on duty.  

He tied up two of the three guards and took the female guard to enter the clinic. He found two nurses, aged 47 and 28, robbed them of their cellphones and took them to the nearby bushes, leaving the female guard behind. 

“He instructed them to undress, sexually assaulted them and fled the scene. The nurses walked back to the clinic and were transferred to hospital for treatment,” said Mashaba. 

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered an investigation team to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrator to book. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

NPA drops sexual grooming charge against Limpopo man accused of impregnating 13-year-old

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the decision was due to insufficient evidence.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Ramathuba says public servants who don’t report statutory rape are complicit in the crime

Public servants who fail to report statutory rape are "equally secondary raping” children, says Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.
News
1 week ago

Limpopo police pounce on suspected rapists on Christmas Day

Limpopo police pounced on suspected rapists on Christmas Day, including a man who allegedly lured teenage girls on Facebook and then raped and robbed ...
News
2 weeks ago

Constable in Upington court for 'raping woman numerous times'

Luthando Meintjies, 27, appeared in the Upington district court on Monday, where he is facing three counts of rape, three of assault with intent to ...
News
1 month ago

Many people don’t report rape. Here’s how to do it if you decide to

The legal steps to report sexual assault in South Africa are straightforward. But there are a lot of reasons that people don’t do it
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Money seized from corruption accused Sam Tshabalala forfeited to the state South Africa
  2. Police arrest suspected remote jamming car thieves in Cape Town news
  3. 15 naked men found in Joburg as police dismantle alleged human trafficking ring ... South Africa
  4. Ndaba blames Mandela family feud for his brother's arrest South Africa
  5. SAHRC investigates FlySafair ‘racist’ incident involving SABC employee Nobuntu ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service
Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood Hills