The funeral service for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu is under way at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Funeral service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu
The funeral service for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu is under way at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Memorial service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu
Category 2 funeral for former education minister Sibusiso Bengu on Friday
Prof Sibusiso Bengu made public service an honourable thing
Former education minister Sibusiso Bengu has died aged 90
