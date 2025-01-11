South Africa

UPDATE: Death toll in Mpumalanga tavern shooting rises to eight

11 January 2025 - 12:10 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police confirmed the deaths of six people in a shooting at a Mpumalanga tavern. Stock photo.
Police confirmed the deaths of six people in a shooting at a Mpumalanga tavern. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

The death toll in a mass shooting at a tavern in Pienaar in Mpumalanga has risen to eight.

Earlier on Saturday police in the province confirmed the deaths of at least six people in the shooting outside Mbombela, saying one woman and five men were shot dead at the tavern in the early hours of Saturday.

Five other victims — three men and two women — were taken to hospital, where one male and one female succumbed to their injuries.

SAPS spokesperson in the province Col Donald Mdhluli confirmed the incident, saying police were investigating the matter.

“There was a shooting incident in Pienaar where six people were fatally shot at the scene [one female and five males] while two other victims [a male and female] succumbed to their injuries later in hospital. Three other victims [two males and a female] are still receiving medical treatment after sustaining injuries during the incident.”

Police recovered two vehicles, with one of the deceased found in one of the cars.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, however police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“There is a team of experts in the investigation field that has been assembled to investigate this incident. A 72-hour plan has been activated subsequent to the incident.”

No arrests have been made yet. Police appealed to anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop number on: 08600 10111 or send information via the MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated with confidentiality, it said.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the shooting, ordering police to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators.

“We are very much concerned about these shooting incidents that have occurred recently in our province, however we are working about the clock to ensure that perpetrators thereof are swiftly brought to book.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Three men fatally shot in incident believed to be related to taxi conflict in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police have taken in three men for questioning after an incident at the R543 (De Wet Road) in Mkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) where three ...
News
1 day ago

Five-year-old dies in suspected gang crossfire in Cape Town

A five-year-old Cape Town boy has died after being caught in suspected crossfire between gangs.
News
2 days ago

Senzo Mchunu lauds police for apprehending final suspect in Lusikisiki mass shooting

Minister of police Senzo Mchunu has welcomed the arrest and court appearance of the final suspect in the Lusikisiki mass shooting, which claimed 18 ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zulu queen heads to court to halt King Misuzulu's marriage to another woman South Africa
  2. Money seized from corruption accused Sam Tshabalala forfeited to the state South Africa
  3. Amabutho vow to continue protest over 'disrespect for the king' South Africa
  4. Mandela grandson released due to insufficient evidence linking him to hijacking South Africa
  5. Ndaba blames Mandela family feud for his brother's arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC January 8 Statement
Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service