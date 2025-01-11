UPDATE: Death toll in Mpumalanga tavern shooting rises to eight

The death toll in a mass shooting at a tavern in Pienaar in Mpumalanga has risen to eight.
Earlier on Saturday police in the province confirmed the deaths of at least six people in the shooting outside Mbombela, saying one woman and five men were shot dead at the tavern in the early hours of Saturday.
Five other victims — three men and two women — were taken to hospital, where one male and one female succumbed to their injuries.
SAPS spokesperson in the province Col Donald Mdhluli confirmed the incident, saying police were investigating the matter.
“There was a shooting incident in Pienaar where six people were fatally shot at the scene [one female and five males] while two other victims [a male and female] succumbed to their injuries later in hospital. Three other victims [two males and a female] are still receiving medical treatment after sustaining injuries during the incident.”
Police recovered two vehicles, with one of the deceased found in one of the cars.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown, however police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“There is a team of experts in the investigation field that has been assembled to investigate this incident. A 72-hour plan has been activated subsequent to the incident.”
No arrests have been made yet. Police appealed to anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop number on: 08600 10111 or send information via the MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated with confidentiality, it said.
Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the shooting, ordering police to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators.
“We are very much concerned about these shooting incidents that have occurred recently in our province, however we are working about the clock to ensure that perpetrators thereof are swiftly brought to book.”
Image: 123RF/valdasds1
