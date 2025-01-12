South Africa

Former Sunday Sun editor dies after short illness

12 January 2025 - 18:47 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Sunday Sun editor Prince Chauke died after a short illness on Saturday
Former Sunday Sun editor Prince Chauke died after a short illness on Saturday
Image: Supplied

Former Sunday Sun editor Prince Chauke died on Saturday, his family confirmed. 

In a notice issued on Sunday the Chauke family said the former journalist died after a sudden illness. 

Reggy Moalusi, South African National Editors Forum executive director who worked with Chauke at Sunday Sun as his editor-in-chief, said the loss was “unexpected”. 

He said Chauke joined the popular Sunday paper in about 2007/8 and worked his way up from news editor to editor. He worked at the publication for more than a decade.

“He was not only a colleague but a close friend and I am saddened at losing him. He would have turned 48 in July and I am in shock,” he said. 

Moalusi said he last chatted with Chauke on Thursday and he was in “high spirits".

He is survived by his mother, children and brothers. The family requested privacy and said funeral details will be communicated in due course.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Remembering Tito Mboweni: A life of service and simplicity

Mboweni died last Saturday in Johannesburg after what is said to have been a short illness.
News
2 months ago

Martin Wittenberg: An intellectual giant who brought home inequality’s dwarves

The late Martin Wittenberg did ‘world-class work’ in researching income distribution in South Africa
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Mehanas open police case against Sunday Times journalist

A former ANC chaplain and his wife, who are persons of interest in a Hawks investigation, have open a police case of intimidation and harassment ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zulu queen heads to court to halt King Misuzulu's marriage to another woman South Africa
  2. Death toll in Mpumalanga tavern shooting rises to eight South Africa
  3. Husband hands himself over to cops over fatal shooting in suspected affair South Africa
  4. 15 naked men found in Joburg as police dismantle alleged human trafficking ring ... South Africa
  5. Man turns in brother after body of girl found in shallow grave South Africa

Latest Videos

The A-listers You Need to Know in 2025
ANC January 8 Statement