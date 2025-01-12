Former Sunday Sun editor Prince Chauke died on Saturday, his family confirmed.
In a notice issued on Sunday the Chauke family said the former journalist died after a sudden illness.
Reggy Moalusi, South African National Editors Forum executive director who worked with Chauke at Sunday Sun as his editor-in-chief, said the loss was “unexpected”.
He said Chauke joined the popular Sunday paper in about 2007/8 and worked his way up from news editor to editor. He worked at the publication for more than a decade.
“He was not only a colleague but a close friend and I am saddened at losing him. He would have turned 48 in July and I am in shock,” he said.
Moalusi said he last chatted with Chauke on Thursday and he was in “high spirits".
He is survived by his mother, children and brothers. The family requested privacy and said funeral details will be communicated in due course.
TimesLIVE
Former Sunday Sun editor dies after short illness
Image: Supplied
Former Sunday Sun editor Prince Chauke died on Saturday, his family confirmed.
In a notice issued on Sunday the Chauke family said the former journalist died after a sudden illness.
Reggy Moalusi, South African National Editors Forum executive director who worked with Chauke at Sunday Sun as his editor-in-chief, said the loss was “unexpected”.
He said Chauke joined the popular Sunday paper in about 2007/8 and worked his way up from news editor to editor. He worked at the publication for more than a decade.
“He was not only a colleague but a close friend and I am saddened at losing him. He would have turned 48 in July and I am in shock,” he said.
Moalusi said he last chatted with Chauke on Thursday and he was in “high spirits".
He is survived by his mother, children and brothers. The family requested privacy and said funeral details will be communicated in due course.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Remembering Tito Mboweni: A life of service and simplicity
Martin Wittenberg: An intellectual giant who brought home inequality’s dwarves
Mehanas open police case against Sunday Times journalist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos