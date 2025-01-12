South Africa

Husband hands himself over to cops over fatal shooting in suspected affair

12 January 2025 - 09:32 By TIMESLIVE
A Limpopo man handed himself over to police in connection with the death of a man suspected to be having an affair with his wife
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Limpopo police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the death of a 30-year-old male he allegedly suspected was having an affair with his wife.

The shooting occurred at Sofaya Village in the Maake policing area on Saturday at about 3.15am. 

Police said the suspect and his wife allegedly had a fight over the suspected affair and they went to the victim's home. When he opened the door, he was shot and collapsed.

Paramedics and police were called but he was declared dead at the scene.

The husband handed himself to police at the Maruleng satellite police station and his firearm was confiscated.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and encouraged couples to resolve their issues amicably.

The husband is expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

