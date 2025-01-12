South Africa

Limpopo clinic to reopen after brutal rape attack on nurses

After-hours services at Ga-Chuene Clinic suspended 'indefinitely' after gunman rapes two nurses

12 January 2025 - 10:56
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo is to be re-opened on Monday following the brutal attack on two nurses who were also raped during the early hours on Friday. The clinic will remain closed after hours indefinitely. Stock photo.
The Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo, which was closed after two nurses were robbed and raped at gunpoint during the early hours of Friday,, will reopen on Monday morning, with after-hours services suspended indefinitely. 

This is due to the intervention of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) which called for the security company employed to protect the clinic to be called to account and the Limpopo health department to ensure counselling services are provided for clinic staff. 

Denosa Limpopo secretary Jacob Molopo said the organisation was “shocked and devastated” by the incident and believed it to be a reversal of progress made in stepping up security for vulnerable nurses. 

“We have met with the health department and asked that the affected nurses be given all the support they need, both physically at the hospital and whatever counselling they need,” Molopo said. 

He said the clinic was immediately closed for staff, particularly the colleagues of the two women, to receive psychosocial support. 

Molopo said they were also calling for the security company to be held accountable for the attack. The attacker is alleged to have tied security guards up and then entered the clinic, where he attacked the women. 

He robbed them of their belongings and forced them into nearby bushes where he ordered them to strip before raping them. 

“The man who came in knew his way around the clinic, so he probably lives in the area. We are calling on the community or anyone who knows anything about him to report this to the police,” Molopo said. 

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Col Thembi Hadebe has assembled a multidisciplinary team to fast-track the investigation and a case of business robbery, kidnapping and rape has been opened. 

READ MORE:

NPA drops sexual grooming charge against Limpopo man accused of impregnating 13-year-old

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the decision was due to insufficient evidence.
News
3 days ago

POLL | Should the 17-year-old boy who impregnated a 12-year-old be charged as an adult?

Should the teenager who impregnated a 12-year-old girl be prosecuted as an adult?
News
6 days ago

Suspects to appear in court for kidnapping and rape

Western Cape police arrested two suspects on Thursday after an alleged case of rape and kidnapping that occurred two months ago in Grabouw.
News
1 week ago
