South Africa

Over 7,000 learners yet to be placed in Mpumalanga

12 January 2025 - 21:28
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
The department revealed that they have 7,924 unplaced grade 1 and grade 8 learners, whose placements they promised to prioritise. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

Frustration is mounting for parents of learners heading to grades 1 and 8 in Mpumalanga as more than 7,000 learners are yet to be placed.

The Mpumalanga department of education has blamed among other things late applications and some parents applying for schools that are far from their residential areas.

The department revealed it has 7,924 unplaced grade 1 and grade 8 learners, and has promised to prioritise these placements.

Furthermore, some parents in some cases refuse placement in schools that have available space. Other parents do not apply on time for admission.
Cathy Dlamini, MEC

MEC Cathy Dlamini said there was high demand for English medium schools, especially in fastest-growing towns to where families have moved for economic reasons.

Dlamini said the department's priority was to place the pupils by the time schools reopen on Wednesday.

“Our officials and school management teams are placing learners in different schools,” said Dlamini.

“There is an increase of applications from parents who are unable to afford fees in independent schools, and are therefore seeking admission to ordinary public schools, particularly in former Model C schools.

“All these factors place tremendous pressure on the department, particularly in urban areas where schools are oversubscribed,” said Dlamini.

She asked parents to work collaboratively with schools and the department to ensure the best interest of learners is always upheld.

“We are also making a call to parents to consider registering their children in schools within their residential or feeder area. This is because the curriculum offerings in all our schools are the same and of high quality. This will further mitigate several challenges including those related to transportation and attendance of school activities,” said Dlamini.

Unplaced learners according to the district in Mpumalanga:

Bohlabela: 1,972

Ehlanzeni: 743

Gert Sibande: 1,862

Nkangala: 3,347

SowetanLIVE

