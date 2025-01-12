South Africa

‘Shoplifter’ shot in buttocks stone’s throw from cop station

12 January 2025 - 18:53 By Riaan Marais
Police attend to the scene where a Walmer shop owner allegedly shot a suspected thief in the buttocks on Sunday
Image: MICHAEL KIMBERLEY
Image: MICHAEL KIMBERLEY

An apparent failed attempt at shoplifting landed the suspected thief in hospital with a bullet wound in the buttocks after he allegedly stabbed the shop owner with a screwdriver on Sunday.

The incident, which took place at noon, occurred on the same block as the Walmer police station, and officers were quick to respond to the scene after hearing gunshots down the road.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said when members responded to the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound in his buttocks and another with stab wounds to his upper body.

It is alleged the owner of a party shop in Main Road chased a man after he suspected him of shoplifting.

When he caught up to him the suspected thief pulled out a screwdriver and allegedly stabbed the shop owner in both his arms and chest.

The shop owner then allegedly retaliated by pulling out a firearm and shooting the man in the buttocks.

“Both the shop owner and the suspect were transported to hospital for medical attention. The suspect was kept under police guard,” Beetge said.

He said a case of attempted murder was now under investigation.

