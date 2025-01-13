South Africa

100% pass rate for St Stithians matrics

Ten pupils achieved the St Stithians Summa Cum Laude award for obtaining an average of 90% and above in their subjects

13 January 2025 - 16:41 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
St Stithians' 175 pupils achieved an average of 70% or above and 22 achieved 36 subject marks in the top 1% of all IEB candidates across 15 subjects. File photo.
St Stithians' 175 pupils achieved an average of 70% or above and 22 achieved 36 subject marks in the top 1% of all IEB candidates across 15 subjects. File photo.
Image: Supplied/X

St Stithians College’s 251 matric candidates achieved a 100% pass rate, a 98.4 % bachelor pass rate and a 742 subject distinctions (80% or more).   

The Johannesburg school said 10 pupils achieved the St Stithians Summa Cum Laude award for obtaining an average of 90% and above in their subjects.   

A total of 175 pupils achieved an average of 70% or above and 22 achieved 36 subject marks in the top 1% of all Independent Examination Board (IEB) candidates across 15 subjects. 

The school said Noa Baker and Kerisha Dorasamy were placed on the IEB's list for commendable achievement as they achieved within the top 5% of pupils in five or more subjects and a rating of level 7 in Life Orientation. 

Keira Benbrook, Zoë Earlam, Madison Graham and Gabriela Natsis were placed on the IEB’s list for commendable achievement category. They achieved within the top 5% of pupils in five or more subjects and a rating of level 7 in Life Orientation.

St John’s College celebrates huge achievements of matric class of 2024

The St John’s College class of 2024 achieved a 100% pass rate, with 124 pupils securing bachelor's degree passes.
News
5 hours ago

The school said the following pupils achieved a result in the top 1% of IEB candidates in their subjects:

  • Biana Akpokabayen (Accounting);
  • Baker (Life Sciences, Mathematics);
  • Keira Benbrook (Afrikaans First Additional Language, Business Studies, English Home Language, Life Sciences);
  • Nemiya Chipoma (Life Sciences);
  • Dorasamy (Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Life Orientation);
  • Earlam (Geography, Life Sciences);
  • Leago Leballo (English Home Language);
  • Mikateko Mathye (Life Sciences);
  • Nitara Moodley (Life Orientation);
  • Natsis (Geography); and
  • Kirsten Storm (Afrikaans First Additional Language).

It said Benbrook (93.7%), Dorasamy (93.6%), Baker (93.1%,) Earlam (91.1%), Akpokabayen (91.0%), Natsis (90.3%) and Elena Jackson (90%) qualified for the school's academic honours Summa Cum Laude Award for their top seven subjects.

The school’s two top pupils achieved nine distinctions each. Earlam obtained distinctions in English Home Language, Geography, isiZulu First Additional Language, Further Studies English, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Physical Sciences. 

Natsis obtained distinctions in Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek Second Additional Language and Physical Sciences. 

Seven pupils from the school obtained eight distinctions each, 11 obtained seven distinctions each, 11 obtained six distinctions each, 12 obtained five distinctions each, 11 obtained four distinctions each, five obtained three distinctions each, 16 obtained two distinctions each and 19 obtained a distinction each. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Roedean all-girls' school achieves 100% bachelor's pass rate

Roedean School's matric class of 2024 has achieved a 100% bachelor's pass rate, with more than half of the students scoring more than 80% and an ...
News
3 hours ago

Umalusi approves release of matric results but concerned about some aspects of examination

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) has approved the release of the 2024 matric results.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Gwarube's message to matric class of 2024

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has urged the matric class of 2024 to become ethical leaders who lead with integrity
News
5 hours ago

LISTEN | More than 400 pupils caught cheating in 2024 matric exams

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) says 407 pupils were caught cheating during the 2024 matric ...
News
8 hours ago

Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers

An 18-year-old partially blind pupil from Setotolwane Elsen Secondary School in Limpopo is among the national top matric achievers in special ...
News
9 hours ago

Possible leak of 2024 matric outcomes would not affect integrity of results, minister Gwarube assures SA

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube assured South Africans that a possible leak of the 2024 matric results would not affect the integrity of the ...
News
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa
  2. Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers South Africa
  3. Former Sunday Sun editor dies after short illness South Africa
  4. Disruptive rainfall for many parts of the country expected on Monday South Africa
  5. Prices of uniforms, stationery shocks parents South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan changes banknotes, boosting coffers but drawing criticism | REUTERS
LIVE: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket | REUTERS