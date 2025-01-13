100% pass rate for St Stithians matrics

The school said the following pupils achieved a result in the top 1% of IEB candidates in their subjects:
- Biana Akpokabayen (Accounting);
- Baker (Life Sciences, Mathematics);
- Keira Benbrook (Afrikaans First Additional Language, Business Studies, English Home Language, Life Sciences);
- Nemiya Chipoma (Life Sciences);
- Dorasamy (Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Life Orientation);
- Earlam (Geography, Life Sciences);
- Leago Leballo (English Home Language);
- Mikateko Mathye (Life Sciences);
- Nitara Moodley (Life Orientation);
- Natsis (Geography); and
- Kirsten Storm (Afrikaans First Additional Language).
It said Benbrook (93.7%), Dorasamy (93.6%), Baker (93.1%,) Earlam (91.1%), Akpokabayen (91.0%), Natsis (90.3%) and Elena Jackson (90%) qualified for the school's academic honours Summa Cum Laude Award for their top seven subjects.
The school’s two top pupils achieved nine distinctions each. Earlam obtained distinctions in English Home Language, Geography, isiZulu First Additional Language, Further Studies English, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Physical Sciences.
Natsis obtained distinctions in Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Geography, Further Studies Mathematics (Extended), Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek Second Additional Language and Physical Sciences.
Seven pupils from the school obtained eight distinctions each, 11 obtained seven distinctions each, 11 obtained six distinctions each, 12 obtained five distinctions each, 11 obtained four distinctions each, five obtained three distinctions each, 16 obtained two distinctions each and 19 obtained a distinction each.
St Stithians College’s 251 matric candidates achieved a 100% pass rate, a 98.4 % bachelor pass rate and a 742 subject distinctions (80% or more).
The Johannesburg school said 10 pupils achieved the St Stithians Summa Cum Laude award for obtaining an average of 90% and above in their subjects.
A total of 175 pupils achieved an average of 70% or above and 22 achieved 36 subject marks in the top 1% of all Independent Examination Board (IEB) candidates across 15 subjects.
The school said Noa Baker and Kerisha Dorasamy were placed on the IEB's list for commendable achievement as they achieved within the top 5% of pupils in five or more subjects and a rating of level 7 in Life Orientation.
Keira Benbrook, Zoë Earlam, Madison Graham and Gabriela Natsis were placed on the IEB’s list for commendable achievement category. They achieved within the top 5% of pupils in five or more subjects and a rating of level 7 in Life Orientation.
