South Africa

'28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid

13 January 2025 - 21:02 By Kim Swartz
Ralph Stanfield, the alleged 28s prison gang boss, outside the Cape Town magistrate's court. File photo
Ralph Stanfield, the alleged 28s prison gang boss, outside the Cape Town magistrate's court. File photo
Image: Supplied

An alleged member of the Firm gang and hitman for alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was allegedly beaten to death during a raid at Cape Town's Pollsmoor prison on Friday.

Abraham Wilson allegedly died when emergency support task team (EST) members raided his cell and beat him. 

A source told TimesLIVE they were shocked when they heard about the incident, which allegedly occurred during the early hours of Friday.

“He was killed while in police custody ... This was not the first time the deceased inmate was assaulted in prison by EST. On the previous occasion, he was hospitalised for a week and suffered a heart attack,” said the source.

The source said Wilson's co-accused have allegedly been intimidated by prison officials to get information on Stanfield.

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “Inmate Abraham Wilson collapsed and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The family was accordingly informed. An autopsy will have to be conducted to determine the actual cause of death.”

Wilson's lawyer, Frans Mashele, said he was told by other inmates that he was allegedly killed. 

“Information from inmates is my client Abraham is dead, AGU and EST got into the cell, wanted him to lay on the floor and he said he couldn't because of his lung problem. Then they started beating him so bad and kicking him with booted feet. He fell to the ground, knocking his head on the steel side of the bed and died. This took place in the presence of many inmates,” Mashele said.

Wilson appeared alongside Stanfield and 20 other co-accused in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on June 27 2024, facing several charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) including aiding and abetting criminal gang activity, attempted murder, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and drug-related charges.

The state also alleges Wilson and two other co-accused attempted to murder Joel Booysen, brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. Wilson is the second accused to have died in the matter, Abdul Kader Davids was shot several times in Beacon Vally, Mitchells Plain, on September 19 2024, shortly after being released on bail.

TimesLIVE

