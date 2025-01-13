In the US, the typical driver spent 43 hours in traffic last year, costing $771 (R14, 753) in lost time. The cost was similarly high in Europe, with the average driver in the UK losing 61 hours, or £581 (R13,467), while in Germany, drivers lost 43 hours, equating to €470 (R9,169).
Cape Town’s heavy congestion is part of a larger global pattern that reflects shifts in commuting patterns as more workers return to offices post-pandemic. In US cities such as San Jose, San Francisco and Seattle, remote work dropped significantly in 2023, leading to a surge in road traffic.
“During the onset of Covid-19, many CBDs saw an immediate reduction in traffic due to mandated business closures, a large shift to remote work and adherence to health regulations on group gatherings. While the drastic changes that occurred in spring 2020 still affects transportation today, a ‘new normal’ continues to be established,” the report says.
As more people return to in-person work, traffic congestion is expected to worsen, particularly in tech-heavy metro areas. In the US, there was a 15% increase in transit use year-on-year and 3% more people drove to work.
The effect on weekend traffic has also been noticeable, with more people heading into CBDs during off-work hours, especially on weekends and nights.
The economic toll of traffic congestion is profound and Cape Town’s 94 hours of lost time contribute significantly to this cost.
Cape Town ranks among the world's worst for traffic congestion
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Cape Town has been named among the top 10 cities with the worst traffic congestion globally, according to the 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard.
The comprehensive study, which analysed transportation data from 946 urban areas around the world, highlights Cape Town's severe road delays as a significant concern for commuters and the economy.
The INRIX report underscores how traffic congestion can serve as an indicator of economic activity.
“Traffic can also be seen as a barometer for the economy. The movement of people, goods and services creates demand for road travel, but when demand exceeds the supply of road space it results in congestion. This means that while traffic congestion has a negative impact on the economy, it’s a symptom of economic activity,” the report states.
Cape Town commuters lost 94 hours in traffic last year, putting the city in seventh place globally for congestion. This is more time lost to traffic than in cities such as Los Angeles, which saw 88 hours of delays. For comparison, Istanbul in Türkiye topped the list, with drivers losing a staggering 105 hours to traffic delays in 2024, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.
While Cape Town’s position in the top 10 might not be surprising to locals, it underscores a broader trend observed globally. The INRIX study reveals 55% of urban areas analysed experienced increased traffic delays compared with 2023, with congestion causing significant economic losses in major regions.
Active policing needed to cut carnage on roads
In the US, the typical driver spent 43 hours in traffic last year, costing $771 (R14, 753) in lost time. The cost was similarly high in Europe, with the average driver in the UK losing 61 hours, or £581 (R13,467), while in Germany, drivers lost 43 hours, equating to €470 (R9,169).
Cape Town’s heavy congestion is part of a larger global pattern that reflects shifts in commuting patterns as more workers return to offices post-pandemic. In US cities such as San Jose, San Francisco and Seattle, remote work dropped significantly in 2023, leading to a surge in road traffic.
“During the onset of Covid-19, many CBDs saw an immediate reduction in traffic due to mandated business closures, a large shift to remote work and adherence to health regulations on group gatherings. While the drastic changes that occurred in spring 2020 still affects transportation today, a ‘new normal’ continues to be established,” the report says.
As more people return to in-person work, traffic congestion is expected to worsen, particularly in tech-heavy metro areas. In the US, there was a 15% increase in transit use year-on-year and 3% more people drove to work.
The effect on weekend traffic has also been noticeable, with more people heading into CBDs during off-work hours, especially on weekends and nights.
The economic toll of traffic congestion is profound and Cape Town’s 94 hours of lost time contribute significantly to this cost.
Traffic jam on road to the future
In cities in the US, UK and Germany, the financial implications are staggering. In the US, traffic delays caused more than $74bn (R1.42-trillion) in losses around the country, with the average cost per driver being $771. In the UK, the total economic cost was £7.8bn (R180.9bn), while in Germany it reached €3.6bn (R70.25bn).
As cities continue to struggle with increasing traffic, the economic costs are expected to rise. Increased delays, longer commute times and rising fuel costs all add up, affecting individual drivers and businesses.
The INRIX report suggests “telecommuting dropped 8% in the US while remote and hybrid work stayed relatively stagnant in the UK. Of the large urban metro areas, tech-heavy San Jose, San Francisco and Seattle saw the largest drops in telecommuting”.
In addition to the economic challenges posed by congestion, South Africa has been grappling with road safety issues.
According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, authorities arrested 7,448 people between December 1 and January 1 for traffic violations, including drunk driving, speeding and bribery attempts. More than a million vehicles were checked during the festive season enforcement drive, which resulted in more than 6,000 vehicles being taken off the roads.
Despite these efforts to improve road safety, reckless driving remains an issue. In December a motorist was caught driving at 209km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 in Limpopo. As traffic volumes continue to rise, so does the urgency of addressing these safety concerns.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Did we spend R7.7bn on booze over two days? Unlikely, say experts
Family of one-year-old who survived accident that claimed 17 lives found
Driver of IFP president Hlabisa's fleet vehicle dies in crash on N2 in KZN
Police arrest suspected remote jamming car thieves in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos