South Africa

Ekurhuleni metro cops seize illicit cigarettes, arrest two undocumented foreigners

13 January 2025 - 16:11 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ekurhuleni metro cops confiscated these illicit cigarettes during a raid in Thembisa on Sunday.
Ekurhuleni metro cops confiscated these illicit cigarettes during a raid in Thembisa on Sunday.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officers, working with other law enforcement agencies, arrested two Pakistani nationals aged 37 and 43 for possession of illicit cigarettes and transgression of immigration laws in Thembisa on Sunday. 

“EMPD specialised services officers received information about foreign nationals being in possession of illicit cigarettes at Moriting section in Thembisa,” City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said in a statement. 

He said officers visited their house and after being granted permission to search, uncovered four cartons of Remington Gold and two cartons of Sharp cigarettes.

“Officers immediately confiscated the illicit cigarettes and requested to see their passports, which they both failed to produce. One of the suspects offered officers R500 in cash as a bribe to evade arrest.  

“Officers placed the two Pakistani nationals under arrest while escorting them to the Thembisa SAPS to be detained. The seized illicit cigarettes and cash were booked at the same police station.” 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

‘360,000 moved through Beitbridge’

The Border Management Authority says it has recorded more than 300,000 people moving in and out of SA through the Beitbridge border post in Musina, ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Cops rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman, arrest female suspect

Police rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman and arrested a 46-year-old female suspect for alleged murder and kidnapping in Sebokeng, Gauteng on ...
News
2 weeks ago

No more smoking in the New Year? Here are six ways to help you quit

There's no need to look to pricey efforts to quit smoking, here's a look at alternative and inexpensive tips to help you break the habit
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

3 tricks Big Tobacco uses to stop SA’s antismoking bill from becoming law

The powerful industry has a long history of trying to interfere with tobacco control policies
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa
  2. Former Sunday Sun editor dies after short illness South Africa
  3. Disruptive rainfall for many parts of the country expected on Monday South Africa
  4. Prices of uniforms, stationery shocks parents South Africa
  5. One suspect arrested after tavern mass shooting in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan changes banknotes, boosting coffers but drawing criticism | REUTERS
LIVE: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket | REUTERS