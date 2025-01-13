IEB class of 2024 achieves 98.47% pass rate
Most of the candidates who wrote IEB exams in 2024 had just started grade 8 when SA’s first case of Covid-19 was detected in March 2020
13 January 2025 - 17:04
Pupils who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) national senior certificate exams in 2024 achieved a pass rate of 98.47%, the highest level in five years. However, the results fall just shy of the 98.8% pass rate achieved in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. ..
