South Africa

LISTEN | More than 400 pupils caught cheating in 2024 matric exams

13 January 2025 - 13:06
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of matric pupils caught cheating, says Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi. Stock photo.
Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of matric pupils caught cheating, says Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) says 407 pupils were caught cheating during the 2024 matric exams. 

Umalusi held a media briefing on Monday before the results' release on Wednesday.

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi said the pupils were caught mainly in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. 

“Umalusi remains seriously concerned that KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are again at the top of the list, with 195 and 74 implicated candidates respectively,” he said.

Rakometsi said the number of incidents of cheating declined from the 2023 exams.

More than 800,000 pupils sat the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams. 

The results were approved for release by Umalusi. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers

An 18-year-old partially blind pupil from Setotolwane Elsen Secondary School in Limpopo is among the national top matric achievers in special ...
News
4 hours ago

Possible leak of 2024 matric outcomes would not affect integrity of results, minister Gwarube assures SA

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube assured South Africans that a possible leak of the 2024 matric results would not affect the integrity of the ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Umalusi media briefing on 2024 matric results

National Senior Certificate quality control regulator Umalusi will on Monday brief the media on the release of matric results.
News
6 hours ago

Anger, frustration and calls for DBE explanation amid R100 'leaked' matric results offer

The South African Depression and Anxiety group has received on average 2,000 calls a day from stressed matric pupils
News
12 hours ago

KZN teacher posts safe for now after Naptosa wins legal battle against education dept

The union said the overriding emphasis was to provide stability at schools through adequate staffing
News
12 hours ago

It’s back to school (if you’ve been placed)

Schools reopen on Wednesday amid a last-minute scramble to place pupils, along with hiccups in the delivery of textbooks and storm-damaged ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa
  2. Former Sunday Sun editor dies after short illness South Africa
  3. Disruptive rainfall for many parts of the country expected on Monday South Africa
  4. Prices of uniforms, stationery shocks parents South Africa
  5. One suspect arrested after tavern mass shooting in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan changes banknotes, boosting coffers but drawing criticism | REUTERS
LIVE: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket | REUTERS