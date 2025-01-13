Mpumalanga police arrested a 39-year-old suspect after a mass shooting incident at a tavern in Pienaar on Saturday.
One woman and five men were fatally shot at the scene while two other victims, a woman and a man, later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
On Sunday Mpumalanga police said three other victims were receiving medical treatment after sustaining injuries during the incident.
Two VW Polos with bullet holes were found at the scene and one victim was found dead inside one of the vehicles.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the male suspect was arrested in Pienaar on Sunday night.
“The team managed to make a breakthrough. During the suspect's arrest, police confiscated a pistol with about live ammunition. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon,” said Ndubane.
One suspect arrested after tavern mass shooting in Mpumalanga
Image: Supplied/SAPS
