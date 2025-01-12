Prices of uniforms, stationery shocks parents

Moeng said she had not expected to spend so much for her first grader.
“The experience that comes with the excitement of buying a school uniform for your child and doing fittings is great, but the uniform and stationery are expensive. How do you explain buying a tunic for child in grade 1 for R450?” the Soweto woman asked.
“I had R 2,500 and that wasn’t enough. The school told us the white takkies for sports are R300, but when I got to the store they were R330. On stationery, including textbooks, I spent R1,975,” said Moeng.
Another shock for Moeng was finding out she would have to part with R700 for a pair of tracksuits for her daughter.
“I had the shock of my life and it looks like this will be my first and last child. I had planned from January 2024 and bought some items in December, and never thought I would go beyond my budget and have to ensure she has lunch box as well.”
Boitumelo Taunyane was scrambling for bargains ahead of schools opening on Wednesday.
Taunyane, who was trying to find shoes for her son who will be in grade 11 this year, said she was not happy that the price of school shoes shot up by almost 100%.
“I spent R500 on school shoes alone. I’m not OK. I wasn’t expecting prices to go up this high. I went for a different brand, a cheaper one because he was wearing Toughees and I could no longer afford them,” she said.
Nokuthula Sibanyoni, whose one child is going to grade 10 and another to matric, said she has to spend R600 on a pair of trousers and a jersey for one child. She had to spend more because the matriculant has a different uniform.
“I have to spend close to R1,200 for the one doing matric on a T-shirt, matric jacket, tie and cardigan. Uniforms are expensive and it gets worse when you consider university next year,” Sibanyoni said.
For Klipspruit West's Michelle Joseph, the prices hikes were unbelievable.
“ Everything this year went up by R40 or R70, not R20. Government says our economy is better, but I don't see it at all,” said Joseph.
She said her sister was expected to buy dishwashing liquid and 48 toilet rolls for her daughter who will be starting grade 1.
SowetanLIVE
Prices of uniforms, stationery shocks parents
‘Unbelievable’ jump in costs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SowetanLIVE
