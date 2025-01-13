Redhill School in Sandton obtains 100% bachelor's pass rate

Redhill High School's class of 2024, a tight-knit group which stood strong and firm in the values of leadership and community services, obtained a 100% bachelor's pass rate..
The school announced that the matric class of 2024 had attained exceptional results and that it is the only school in South Africa offering pupils the option to graduate with either an Independent Examination Board (IEB) or International Baccalaureate (IB) qualification.
The school obtained 309 distinctions with one pupil obtaining a 90%+ average in the IEB results.
According to the school, 40 pupils acquired an 80%+ average while 33 obtained a 70%+ average.
“An impressive average score of 34.19 out of 45, surpassing the global average by 4.99 points,” said the school.
Christopher Ferreira, a pupil at Redhill since 2020, obtained a 93.43% average with seven distinctions (with six of them above 90%).
According to the school, Ferreira has been an active member of the Redhill community throughout his high school career and was a committed and skilled member of the school's orchestra, rock band, swimming and rugby teams.
Ronan James Meltzer is the school's top IB recipient with 43 points out of a possible 45.
The school said Meltzer had been an outstanding pupil since joining Redhill in 2021.
“His dedication to developing his academic ability, coupled with his commitment to sports and extra-curricular activities, has contributed to his holistic individual growth,” it said.
Some of the pupils who obtained exceptional results are Vongai Dhliwayo, Taqiyya Osman, Owamangwevu Koyana and Wairimu (Nimsy) Mbuthia.
