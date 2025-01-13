South Africa

Scores of supporters turn up for brothers accused of hit on Umhlanga businessman

A business partner of the pair says it's a misrepresentation of identity

13 January 2025 - 11:51 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Supporters of the brothers accused of the murder of Umhlanga businessman Shailen Singh packed the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Scores of supporters brandishing placards and wearing T-shirts bearing the faces of two brothers accused of the hit on Umhlanga businessman Shailen Singh turned up at the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

The suspects — one of whom is a security company CEO — were arrested on New Year's Day after Singh, 32, was shot multiple times while seated in his vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant on Meridian Drive in Umhlanga on December 29.

Dozens of supporters passed through gazebos bearing the name of the security company outside the court before making their way into the building.

The court was packed with supporters of Singh's family as well as those of the DA, who stood in solidarity with their call to oppose bail.

Business partner of the two brothers Sandesh Mootheeram refuted claims the company had rented a crowd to show support in court.

Sandesh Mootheram, a business director at Prosecure security company, was one of those in court on Monday to support two brothers accused of murder.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

“Its basically a misrepresentation of identity, which has resulted in the arrests of the two people. At Prosecure we are a very prominent company and we have often assisted the public, and that why they have rallied the support. We are very unhappy as to what transpired,” said Mootheeram.

Mootheeram said there was not enough evidence to warrant the detention of the pair.

“We are a law enforcement ourselves. We are obviously going to play our part in assisting with the law,” he said.

Asked how the pair were doing in detention, Mootheeram said: “It's obviously not easy, especially under the circumstances and the lifestyles to which they are accustomed.”

The pair, who have been detained at the Durban central police cells, will make a bail application on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

