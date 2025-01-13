The executive headmaster for St John's College in Johannesburg has described the school's phenomenal matric results for 2024 as a reflection of the quality, commitment and expertise of their teachers, the dedication of their pupils — and the enriching academic environment that prepares young minds for success in all areas of life.
On Monday the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) released the results for 2024, with the St John’s College class of 2024 achieving a 100% pass rate, with 124 pupils securing bachelor's degree passes.
“The class of 2024 holds a special place in my heart, as we began our journeys at St John’s together five years ago,” said executive headmaster Stuart West.
“Through challenges and triumphs, including the shadow of the pandemic, the class of 2024 reclaimed the fullness of college life with spirit, tenacity and joy, while striving for the highest academic standards. It has been an honour to witness their growth and leadership,” he said.
St John’s College celebrates huge achievements of matric class of 2024
100% pass rate achieved, with 42% of pupils obtaining four or more distinctions
Image: James Oatway
The executive headmaster for St John's College in Johannesburg has described the school's phenomenal matric results for 2024 as a reflection of the quality, commitment and expertise of their teachers, the dedication of their pupils — and the enriching academic environment that prepares young minds for success in all areas of life.
On Monday the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) released the results for 2024, with the St John’s College class of 2024 achieving a 100% pass rate, with 124 pupils securing bachelor's degree passes.
“The class of 2024 holds a special place in my heart, as we began our journeys at St John’s together five years ago,” said executive headmaster Stuart West.
“Through challenges and triumphs, including the shadow of the pandemic, the class of 2024 reclaimed the fullness of college life with spirit, tenacity and joy, while striving for the highest academic standards. It has been an honour to witness their growth and leadership,” he said.
Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers
The college celebrates each matriculant for upholding their cherished heritage of academic excellence, he added.
The matrics obtained 401 distinctions in total. Two of them acquired nine distinctions; 11 obtained eight distinctions; seven achieved seven distinctions; and seven obtained six distinctions.
West said 42% of pupils achieved four or more distinctions.
Three pupils were placed on the IEB Outstanding Achievement list. One pupil was placed on the IEB Commendable Achievement list, while 16 subject results were placed in the top 1% of all IEB candidates in South Africa.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | More than 400 pupils caught cheating in 2024 matric exams
Possible leak of 2024 matric outcomes would not affect integrity of results, minister Gwarube assures SA
WATCH | Umalusi media briefing on 2024 matric results
Anger, frustration and calls for DBE explanation amid R100 'leaked' matric results offer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos