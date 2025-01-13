South Africa

St Mary's DSG excels with two pupils getting nine distinctions each

13 January 2025 - 17:48 By TimesLIVE
From left: Madeleine Kruger and Zahra Naidoo achieved nine distinctions each.
From left: Madeleine Kruger and Zahra Naidoo achieved nine distinctions each.
Image: Supplied

St Mary's Diocesan School for Girls in Pretoria says its matric class of 2024 upheld the school’s tradition of academic excellence by achieving a 100% pass rate and 100% bachelor’s pass rate. 

Madeleine Kruger and Zahra Naidoo achieved nine distinctions each while Hadia Emmambux excelled with eight distinctions. 

The school said these exceptional results across a range of subjects — from sciences and arts to commerce and humanities — were a testament to the robust academic and co-curricular programmes at the school. 

It said the opportunities offered to girls to explore their passions not only prepared them for tertiary studies and career paths but also fostered a lifelong love for learning and personal growth. 

“The class of 2024 has proven that when young women believe in themselves and are supported by a nurturing environment, they can achieve extraordinary things,” school head Odelle Howard said. 

The matric class consisted of 73 pupils who obtained 235 distinctions (an average of 3.2 per candidate) 

It said 92% of candidates achieved distinctions, 38% achieved an overall average of 80% or higher and 82% achieved an overall average of 70% or higher. 

TimesLIVE 

