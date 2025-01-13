South Africa

WATCH | Gwarube's message to matric class of 2024

13 January 2025 - 16:11
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says the matric class of 2024 should lead with integrity. File photo.
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has urged the matric class of 2024 to become ethical leaders who lead with integrity as the country awaits the release of the 2024 matric results later on Monday.

Gwarube was hosting a congratulatory breakfast to celebrate the county's top matriculants on Monday.

“South Africa needs you and as we continue to navigate the complexities of the modern world, we require leaders who are innovators, thinkers and who will take us forward,” she said. “But it also requires ethical leaders. For too long, we have not paid attention, as a country and as a continent, to ethics in leadership.

“I ask you, as you take on this new chapter in your life, to be an ethical leader. Think about what you have been taught in school and at home and let that be the guiding light as you enter the big world.

“You're not just leaders for tomorrow; you're the hope for today. I'm filled with energy and I'm beaming with hope about the potential that will come from this room.”

More than 800,000 pupils sat the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams.

As the country awaits the much-anticipated results, they will indicate whether the class of 2024 has improved on the 82.9% pass rate of the matric class of 2023.

Gwarube encouraged the class of 2024 to embark on their next life chapter with a positive attitude and to “write their story beautifully”.

“Soon you’ll take on the pen and write your beautiful story. The next chapter of South Africa’s story will be exciting because of your work ethic and hard work. Don’t view it as a daunting task. The future is yours to shape.”

TimesLIVE

