National Senior Certificate quality control regulator Umalusi will on Monday brief the media on the release of matric results.
On Tuesday the class of 2024 will find out how they fared in their examinations.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Umalusi media briefing on 2024 matric results
