South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Umalusi media briefing on 2024 matric results

13 January 2025 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

National Senior Certificate quality control regulator Umalusi will on Monday brief the media on the release of matric results.

On Tuesday the class of 2024 will find out how they fared in their examinations.


Anger, frustration and calls for DBE explanation amid R100 'leaked' matric results offer

The South African Depression and Anxiety group has received on average 2,000 calls a day from stressed matric pupils
6 hours ago

Bosa calls for matric pass mark to be increased to 50%

Build One South Africa has launched a petition urging basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube to raise the matric pass mark from 30% to 50%.
2 days ago

'If you don’t pass, you’re unlikely to succeed' — Gareth Cliff on the publication of matric results

'I love the way our government tries to hide how stupid our matrics are.'
2 days ago
