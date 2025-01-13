The number continued to decline in the following years. The year 2023 also saw a decline, with 24,567 out of 715,719 pupils absen (3.43%).
The department released the NSC exam results for the class of 2024 at the Mosaiek Church in Fairland, Johannesburg, on Monday night.
Mweli told the briefing the major problem facing basic education was the failure and repetition rate.
"It is too high compared to other countries. We have a large number of pupils repeating."
2024 had lowest number of absent matric candidates
The year 2024 recorded the lowest number of pupils who did not sit for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams compared to other years.
This is according to department of basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli, who hosted a technical briefing in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.
Mweli said 19,020 matric pupils (2.6%) did not sit for the exams in 2024. In 2020, out of 607,226 pupils who were enrolled, 28,758 (4.74%) were absent.
