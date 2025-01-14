“When you sign up, insist on meeting the driver, seeing their credentials and the vehicle your child will be travelling in, for your own peace of mind, but also to help keep operators in the right lane.”
Over the past week, authorities made 346 arrests and issued 71,963 fines for traffic and bylaw violations. This included 240 arrests and 6,696 fines by law enforcement officers and 68 arrests with 3,245 fines by metro police.
“Cape Town traffic officers made 38 arrests, including 21 for driving under the influence of alcohol, six for reckless and negligent driving and 11 for other offences. They also executed 1,339 warrants, impounded 242 public transport vehicles and recorded 62,022 transgressions,” said Smith.
“The public emergency communication centre recorded 1,686 incidents, including 98 fires, 73 assault cases, 235 noise complaints, 23 complaints of drinking in public, 49 domestic violence cases and 43 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town calls for safer scholar transport as schools reopen
Image: Thulani Mbele
As schools in Cape Town reopen, the city has urged scholar transport operators to comply with regulations and ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy.
In 2024 the city’s transport enforcement unit conducted 72 operations, issued 6,226 fines and impounded 246 vehicles, including light delivery vehicles, sedans, amaphelas and minibuses.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith urged parents and operators to prioritise the safety of Cape Town’s young commuters during the “back-to-school” period.
“I thank the operators who abide by the law and put their passengers' needs and safety first,” said Smith. “We are aware that many people take to the road transporting far more children than the law allows in vehicles that aren't up for it.
“Many of these people do not have driving licences, much less operating licences. We take action where we can but I ask that parents be more circumspect in their choice of transport providers.
Active policing needed to cut carnage on roads
