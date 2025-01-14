South Africa

Cape Town calls for safer scholar transport as schools reopen

14 January 2025 - 12:55 By Jim Mohlala
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cape Town has urged scholar transport operators to comply with regulations and ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy as schools re-open on Wednesday. File photo.
Cape Town has urged scholar transport operators to comply with regulations and ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy as schools re-open on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

As schools in Cape Town reopen, the city has urged scholar transport operators to comply with regulations and ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy.

In 2024 the city’s transport enforcement unit conducted 72 operations, issued 6,226 fines and impounded 246 vehicles, including light delivery vehicles, sedans, amaphelas and minibuses.

Safety and security MMC JP Smith urged parents and operators to prioritise the safety of Cape Town’s young commuters during the “back-to-school” period.

“I thank the operators who abide by the law and put their passengers' needs and safety first,” said Smith. “We are aware that many people take to the road transporting far more children than the law allows in vehicles that aren't up for it.

“Many of these people do not have driving licences, much less operating licences. We take action where we can but I ask that parents be more circumspect in their choice of transport providers.

Active policing needed to cut carnage on roads

Authorities make a big noise about clamping down on drivers who break the law over Easter and Christmas, but what about the other 10 months of the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

“When you sign up, insist on meeting the driver, seeing their credentials and the vehicle your child will be travelling in, for your own peace of mind, but also to help keep operators in the right lane.”

Over the past week, authorities made 346 arrests and issued 71,963 fines for traffic and bylaw violations. This included 240 arrests and 6,696 fines by law enforcement officers and 68 arrests with 3,245 fines by metro police.

“Cape Town traffic officers made 38 arrests, including 21 for driving under the influence of alcohol, six for reckless and negligent driving and 11 for other offences. They also executed 1,339 warrants, impounded 242 public transport vehicles and recorded 62,022 transgressions,” said Smith.

“The public emergency communication centre recorded 1,686 incidents, including 98 fires, 73 assault cases, 235 noise complaints, 23 complaints of drinking in public, 49 domestic violence cases and 43 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Still defying the odds

A year on, top matric achievers of 2023 are pursuing their dreams — and learning about life
News
2 days ago

Warning of chaos when schools open

Teachers in limbo as state budget squeeze puts jobs in jeopardy
News
1 week ago

Anatomy of a school bag and why proper packing is more crucial than you thought

How school bags are seeing an evolution of function over form
News
9 hours ago

Matric 2024 | Flying colours earn pupil his first flight experience

Class of 2024 top achievers share their stories of triumph and making it against all odds
News
19 hours ago

Prices of uniforms, stationery shocks parents

A Gauteng mother whose only child will start grade 1 says the high costs of a school uniform and stationery has shocked her.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  2. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa
  3. Matric 2024 | St Mary's DSG excels with two pupils getting 9 distinctions each South Africa
  4. Mkhwanazi denies allegations of protecting ‘drug dealing’ prison official from ... South Africa
  5. Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers South Africa

Latest Videos

'Abducted' Uganda opposition figure reappears in court | REUTERS
Powerful earthquake kills dozens in Tibet, rattles Nepal | REUTERS