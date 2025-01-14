From Alexandra to Sandton, top achiever Fhatuwani Mudau achieves 7 distinctions

“My journey at St David's started in grade 7 when my aunt was able to secure me a bursary through the Alexandra Education Committee,” said Mudau.
Through the network he was given the opportunity to write tests for admission to the prestigious school.
“I wrote tests at St David’s, and fortunately I was blessed with a scholarship here,” Mudau said.
This marked the beginning of a life-changing chapter.
However, Mudau’s transition from the familiar environment of Alexandra to St David’s was not without difficulties.
“Grade 8 was very tough because I’m coming from an old black school and from Alexandra, not used to spending this much time with mixed races and classes filled with diverse people,” he said.
In addition to the social adjustments, the Covid-19 pandemic presented another hurdle.
Mudau said though there were challenges by grade 9, he found his footing which made his resolve stronger.
“I found my feet through finding who I really was and ensuring Fhatuwani Mudau at home is not different from Fhatuwani at school,” he said.
The self-awareness became the foundation on which he built his academic and personal growth.
“Once I had that balance and I was able to be comfortable with who I am at school, I was able to start setting academic goals, leadership and cultural goals. That’s when the switch happened. That’s when I started succeeding and striving for greatness,” he said.
Mudau’s achievements are part of the broader success of St David’s Marist Inanda, which celebrated a 100% pass rate and 99% Bachelor’s degree pass rate in the 2024 IEB examinations.
The school also boasted an impressive 444 distinctions.
Nationally, the IEB reported the highest pass rate in five years, with 89.37% of candidates earning entry to degree study.
A total of 16,304 pupils across 275 venues participated in the 2024 exams, marking a significant increase in the number of candidates compared to previous years.
TimesLIVE
From Alexandra to Sandton, top achiever Fhatuwani Mudau achieves 7 distinctions
Image: St David's Marist Inanda/Instagram
