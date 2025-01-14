The Hawks in Mpumalanga have warned the public not to fall victim to fraudsters offering fake jobs in the police service.
Head of the Hawks in the province Maj-Gen Nico Gerber said on Tuesday police had received a number of complaints whereby people receive calls from 'police personnel' promising them job opportunities in the police service.
“Members of the public should bear in mind that there is no institution that can just call you about employment opportunities without you having applied. It should serve as a red flag when the caller begins to demand money during the conversation,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said.
Gerber cautioned not to provide any personal or financial information to any person claiming to be a representative of the SA Police Service.
“Community members are warned that should they receive online communications purporting to be from the SAPS, they should verify with the official SAPS website to ascertain if there are available posts and application processes pending. Avoid sharing information with strangers.”
Nkosi said at no stage will the police service or any government department demand money in exchange for employment.
“The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit is working around the clock to get those behind these criminal activities behind bars,” Nkosi said.
Hawks warn public not to fall victim to offers of police job opportunities
'No government department will demand money in exchange for jobs'
