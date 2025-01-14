Human trafficking a R240-trillion industry

On Thursday last week, police rescued 28 Ethiopian nationals who were being kept naked at a house in Sandringham, Johannesburg, after allegedly being trafficked into the country.
Three Ethiopian nationals were found in another house in the area and were arrested after being found in the company of a naked man.
Hilary Leong works for Act Africa, an organisation that combats human trafficking across the continent. She spoke to us about human trafficking and what they are doing to combat the problem.
Question: Has human trafficking become a problem for SA?
Leong: Yes, it is a problem because it has increased, and while there are efforts to combat it, referring to South Africa in particular, issues around lack of resources and capacity make it more difficult to implement measures to combat trafficking.
What seems to be behind increasing human trafficking incidents?
Socio-economic problems, wars, political instability, poverty, unemployment, natural and man-made disasters, greed, corruption and substance abuse. Mental and emotional issues are problems. Another reason is the breakdown of family structures which make children specially vulnerable due to lack of proper parenting, creating a lack of emotional, mental and material support.
Which group is most affected by trafficking, children or adults?
Women and children are mostly impacted. Close to an estimated 30% of victims are children.
How big is the problem?
Globally, child trafficking has increased by an estimated 30%. About one-third of trafficking globally is from Africa. It is estimated to be a R240-trillion industry. Until 2015 it was estimated at R150bn. That shows how it has increased, and it is the second-biggest income earner globally in terms of crime.
What specific measures or strategies are in place to combat the problem?
We design and develop social media posts, including videos, to increase our reach and educate the public about the problem, and provide tips and tools to help them stay safe. We also run a scam vetting programme called Prevention versus Cure. This is a free service to the public where we investigate possible fake job offers and other contractual offers (such as modelling and sports contracts) and report back to the inquirer with possible red flags. This is to help prevent people being tricked and trapped.
SowetanLIVE
Human trafficking a R240-trillion industry
Image: SUPPLIED
On Thursday last week, police rescued 28 Ethiopian nationals who were being kept naked at a house in Sandringham, Johannesburg, after allegedly being trafficked into the country.
Three Ethiopian nationals were found in another house in the area and were arrested after being found in the company of a naked man.
Hilary Leong works for Act Africa, an organisation that combats human trafficking across the continent. She spoke to us about human trafficking and what they are doing to combat the problem.
Question: Has human trafficking become a problem for SA?
Leong: Yes, it is a problem because it has increased, and while there are efforts to combat it, referring to South Africa in particular, issues around lack of resources and capacity make it more difficult to implement measures to combat trafficking.
What seems to be behind increasing human trafficking incidents?
Socio-economic problems, wars, political instability, poverty, unemployment, natural and man-made disasters, greed, corruption and substance abuse. Mental and emotional issues are problems. Another reason is the breakdown of family structures which make children specially vulnerable due to lack of proper parenting, creating a lack of emotional, mental and material support.
Which group is most affected by trafficking, children or adults?
Women and children are mostly impacted. Close to an estimated 30% of victims are children.
How big is the problem?
Globally, child trafficking has increased by an estimated 30%. About one-third of trafficking globally is from Africa. It is estimated to be a R240-trillion industry. Until 2015 it was estimated at R150bn. That shows how it has increased, and it is the second-biggest income earner globally in terms of crime.
What specific measures or strategies are in place to combat the problem?
We design and develop social media posts, including videos, to increase our reach and educate the public about the problem, and provide tips and tools to help them stay safe. We also run a scam vetting programme called Prevention versus Cure. This is a free service to the public where we investigate possible fake job offers and other contractual offers (such as modelling and sports contracts) and report back to the inquirer with possible red flags. This is to help prevent people being tricked and trapped.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Three men to appear in court for 'human trafficking' after 26 Ethiopians rescued from Joburg home
15 naked men found in Joburg as police dismantle alleged human trafficking ring in Sandringham
Internal probe after cops release 'human trafficking victims' before taking their statements
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos