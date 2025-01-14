South Africa

Mine rescue service retrieves nine bodies in Stilfontein

14 January 2025 - 10:34
The mobile rescue winder will lower a cage down the mineshaft to rescue trapped mineworkers.
Image: supplied

Rescue operations at shaft 11 Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein started on Monday with the retrieval of 35 illegal miners, including nine bodies. 

This follows the clearing of the site over the weekend and the arrival of the 45-tonne mobile rescue winder crane that can reach a depth of 3km underground. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said once they are extracted, the illegal miners are inspected for illicit items such as gold nuggets and illegal firearms and thereafter assessed by paramedics on site.

Those who require further medical care are taken to a health facility while those who are in good health are detained. 

All illegal miners are processed to determine their nationality and their immigration status and once that is done they are detained in police cells,” she said. 

Of the 35, nine corpses were recovered in today’s [Monday] operation and pathology services have removed them from the scene.”

EDITORIAL | R12m Band-Aid for temporary relief of systemic issue will come back to bite

Efforts to salvage lives are welcome, but broader and timely action would save us costs such as those accrued in the Stilfontein rescue operation
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The police are investigating allegations that the food sent down was limited and kept from these illegal miners. They are also investigating allegations of abuse and cases of assault after videos emerged from underground showing some illegal miners being beaten and tortured. 

“Mine Rescue Services will resume operations in the morning of January 14 [Tuesday] and the operation is expected to last for the next 10 to 16 days,” she said. 

The police and mineral resources and energy ministries are expected to visit Stilfontein on Tuesday after the commencement of Operation Vala Umgodi last year in the North West, which led to significant success in curbing illegal mining activities and forcing scores of illegal miners to surface.

Mathe said to date, more than 1,500 people involved in illegal mining have surfaced and been apprehended.

“SAPS remains resolute in its commitment to uphold law and order and urges all remaining illegal miners to adhere to police calls to surface.”

TimesLIVE

