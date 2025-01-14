Multibillion-rand investment outside Durban is taking shape

R1.3bn has already been invested in the area since the beginning of construction three years ago. With spending R594m on bulk infrastructure to date, eThekwini also ensured the successful launch of the development by removing bureaucratic hurdles.
Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson has hailed the collaboration between the eThekwini municipality and private developer Fundamentum to develop the city’s largest infrastructure project in 15 years.
Macpherson was referring to the multibillion-rand Westown Square Development — in Shongweni, between Durban and Pietermaritzburg — which has been described as the biggest development in Durban since the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
Accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal public works infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer on Monday, Macpherson said the project was a showcase of what can be achieved with an effective partnership between the public and the private sector.
The city had already invested heavily in bulk infrastructure in the region including roads, water and sanitation, which will go a long way in improving the lives of residents.
“This attracted billions of rand in private sector investment which has led to 1,000 construction jobs being created over the past 18 months. It is anticipated that another 8,500 permanent jobs will be created when the full development is completed, significantly improving the lives of many households in Durban’s outer west.
“To grow the economy and create jobs, we need to replicate developments such as Westown around the country in the months and years ahead.”
R1.3bn has already been invested in the area since the beginning of construction three years ago. With spending R594m on bulk infrastructure to date, eThekwini also ensured the successful launch of the development by removing bureaucratic hurdles.
Macpherson said this reinforces the importance of partnering with the private sector and it should be a blueprint to demonstrate how such partnerships can be unlock infrastructure investment.
The collaborative work between Fundamentum and the City of eThekwini underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in unlocking infrastructure investment, he said. The public sector alone cannot finance or construct large-scale infrastructure projects. This is why agencies such as Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), under the department of public works and infrastructure are critical in driving infrastructure investment nationwide.
“We will work with ISA to unlock further funding for the project in the months ahead and I look forward to ISA unlocking other projects like Westown, which will stimulate economic growth and create much-needed jobs, thereby improving the lives of our people.”
The first phase of the project is set to be completed in the next three months.
Macpherson said this project was in line with his vision to turn the country into a “construction site” during his term.
“This goal can only be realised if we work with the private sector to unlock further investment as we have seen with the Westown development. The R15bn development is a prime example of how this can be achieved.”
At full completion, the development is expected to see the construction of about 20,000 residential units including mixed-use precincts, spaces, shopping centres and other facilities. Construction is planned for the next 10 to 15 years.
