South Africa

Police probe mass shooting in Eastern Cape

14 January 2025 - 08:25 By Herald Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Six people were killed and one wounded in a shooting in Veeplaas on Sunday night. Stock photo.
Six people were killed and one wounded in a shooting in Veeplaas on Sunday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A team of detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit is investigating six counts of murder and one of attempted murder after a mass shooting in Kani Street in Veeplaas in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa, officers were notified of a shooting in Kwazakhele at about 10.15pm.

On arrival at the house, they found the bodies of six men, aged 21 to 27, and a wounded 21-year-old woman.

She was taken to hospital.

“Initial information indicates the victims were attacked by unknown armed suspects,” Mawisa said. “The motive for the shooting is unclear at the moment.”

The victims cannot be named until formal identification has been finalised.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

One suspect arrested after tavern mass shooting in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police arrested a 39-year-old suspect after a mass shooting incident at a tavern in Pienaar on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Death toll in Mpumalanga tavern shooting rises to eight

The death toll in the mass shooting incident at a tavern in Pienaar in Mpumalanga has risen to eight.
News
3 days ago

Senzo Mchunu lauds police for apprehending final suspect in Lusikisiki mass shooting

Minister of police Senzo Mchunu has welcomed the arrest and court appearance of the final suspect in the Lusikisiki mass shooting, which claimed 18 ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  2. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa
  3. Matric 2024 | St Mary's DSG excels with two pupils getting 9 distinctions each South Africa
  4. Mkhwanazi denies allegations of protecting ‘drug dealing’ prison official from ... South Africa
  5. Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers South Africa

Latest Videos

'Abducted' Uganda opposition figure reappears in court | REUTERS
Powerful earthquake kills dozens in Tibet, rattles Nepal | REUTERS