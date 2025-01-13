A team of detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit is investigating six counts of murder and one of attempted murder after a mass shooting in Kani Street in Veeplaas in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa, officers were notified of a shooting in Kwazakhele at about 10.15pm.
On arrival at the house, they found the bodies of six men, aged 21 to 27, and a wounded 21-year-old woman.
She was taken to hospital.
“Initial information indicates the victims were attacked by unknown armed suspects,” Mawisa said. “The motive for the shooting is unclear at the moment.”
The victims cannot be named until formal identification has been finalised.
HeraldLIVE
Police probe mass shooting in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF
A team of detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit is investigating six counts of murder and one of attempted murder after a mass shooting in Kani Street in Veeplaas in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa, officers were notified of a shooting in Kwazakhele at about 10.15pm.
On arrival at the house, they found the bodies of six men, aged 21 to 27, and a wounded 21-year-old woman.
She was taken to hospital.
“Initial information indicates the victims were attacked by unknown armed suspects,” Mawisa said. “The motive for the shooting is unclear at the moment.”
The victims cannot be named until formal identification has been finalised.
HeraldLIVE
READ MORE:
One suspect arrested after tavern mass shooting in Mpumalanga
Death toll in Mpumalanga tavern shooting rises to eight
Senzo Mchunu lauds police for apprehending final suspect in Lusikisiki mass shooting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos