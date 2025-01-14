POLL | Do you think increasing the matric exams pass mark would affect the pass rate?

The matric class of 2024 has achieved an 87.3% pass rate, the highest in the history of South Africa. This is an increase from last year's 82.9%.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube hailed this as a moment of great pride and celebration for the country. “Like the protea, the class of 2024 seems to have drawn strength from adversity, emerging more determined and ready to flourish, proving that from the harshest conditions greatness can bloom,” she said.
All provinces achieved more than 84%, with the Free State leading as the best-performing province with 91%. KwaZulu-Natal came in second with 89.5%, while Gauteng claimed the third spot with 88.4%.
However, the 30% matric pass mark has been widely criticised. Build One SA (Bosa) launched a petition calling for it to be increased to 50%. The petition has garnered more than 13,000 signatures. According to Bosa, retaining the 30% pass mark is no longer sustainable.
“A 30% pass mark undermines the intellect of South Africa’s youth and allows obfuscation of the basic education crisis, education leaders to escape accountability, the entrenchment of mediocrity and low expectations. We must equip our young people to compete and win in the global economy. They can with quality education. This begins by upping the matric pass mark,” it said.
Under the system in place, pupils must pass at least three of their seven subjects at 40%, and while the overall pass rate can be as low as 30%, failing to meet the required marks in other subjects results in failure to obtain a National Senior Certificate.
