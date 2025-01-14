Sanef and former colleagues mourn the death of former Sunday Sun editor Prince Chauke

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) is saddened by the untimely passing of former journalist and editor Prince Chauke, 47.
Chauke passed away on Saturday in his flat in Cape Town after a short illness.
He worked for the Sunday Sun, owned by Media24, for more than 10 years until the newspaper closed its doors.
Chauke was known for his infectious energy, laugh and passion for covering celebrity news, which the Sunday Sun focused on.
A former colleague at Media24, Nahima Ahmed, said Chauke was known as Malome by ]some and Papa Bear by others, but for her he was always a comrade.
"We were a solid team in our news desks, collaborating and sharing stories. As news editors at Sunday Sun and Daily Sun, we thrived on breaking exclusives, mentoring our teams and winning awards, from Legends Awards to Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards and in-house accolades.
"Even after leaving the media industry, our bond remained strong. We spoke often, sometimes just to catch up," she said.
The Legends Awards are run internally by Media24 to recognise its staff members.
"Our last conversation now feels like a farewell. That day he reminded me: 'Comrade, we are multiple Legends winners. We achieved a lot and gained recognition. Five years in a row, we took home Legends in Cape Town, and every year our teams won the Sikuvile Awards. We must never forget that. Push that company of yours and make enough money.'
"His words were exactly what I needed to hear in the new year. Prince’s passing was a shock. I will miss my comrade, his loud voice, his laughter, his presence. Rest in peace, comrade Prince," said Ahmed.
A former colleague at Sunday Sun, Lerato Matsoso said Papa Bear, as she affectionately called him in the newsroom, was the cure and the cause.
She said he would deliver the biggest “good morning” when he walked into the offices and deliver the biggest “stress” when he wanted his diary.
"I walked into the Daily Sun and Sunday Sun offices fresh from tertiary as an intern and became a freelancer for about a year before he offered me a permanent contract at Sunday Sun.
"At 24, Prince and then editor-in-chief Reggy Moalusi believed so much in me they appointed me Daily Sun and Sunday Sun entertainment editor. A role that shaped and gave birth to the name Lerato Matsoso in the entertainment business," she said.
Matsoso said Chauke shaped the celebrity news culture in South Africa and was a good leader.
"Not only my former boss but my mentor and a big brother, who even when we both left the newspaper industry still held my hand. I have so many memories but the biggest is that he was an amazing yet peculiar person. A lover of life and music. Rest in peace Papa Bear," said Matsoso.
The acting editor of Sunday World Ngwako Malatji said he met Chauke in 2005 when he was a freelance journalist for Sowetan.
"Our professional relationship blossomed into a friendship and brotherhood when he moved into my house in Joburg when he joined Sunday Sun a few years later. While living in my house, he forged a close relationship with my daughter”.
“Chauke and I spoke about everything under the sun, from politics, sports and music to challenges facing our industry. We continued to do so even after he moved to his new pad in Joburg north," said Malatji.
He said the last time he spoke to Chauke was when he told him about the death of the legendary kwaito star Doc Shebeleza.
"When I heard of his untimely death, I was devastated and heartbroken. In him, my family and I have lost an uncle, a brother and a caring friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace."
Sanef and former colleagues mourn the death of former Sunday Sun editor Prince Chauke
Image: Supplied
