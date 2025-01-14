South Africa

Scammers target aspiring traffic officers in Western Cape

14 January 2025 - 14:19 By Kim Swartz
The scammers request payments of R150 for registration and a further R3,000 for enrolment.
Image: Supplied

The Western Cape mobility department has issued a warning of fraudulent activities of people scamming aspiring traffic officers using the name of a training college.

Provincial mobility spokesperson Muneera Allie said in late 2024 and early 2025 several people believed they secured training opportunities to become traffic officers. However, when they arrived at the Gene Louw Traffic Training College they found it had been a scam.

“Unscrupulous scammers operating via social media falsely claim to represent the college and request payments of R150 for registration forms and a further R3,000 for enrolment,” said Allie.

“Gene Louw Traffic Training College states that no payments are required to secure admission and it will not communicate through social media platforms on recruitment or training opportunities. Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and recognise that any such request is a scam.”

The department said a case of fraud has been opened and they are working with law enforcement agencies.

RTMC warns of fake traffic officer learnership adverts

The corporation says it is aware of a scam TikTok post.
Motoring
1 day ago

“We are disheartened by these fraudulent activities that exploit the aspirations of prospective traffic officers. This institution is committed to providing transparent and fair training opportunities to all qualified candidates,” said head of the college Jacqueline Tweedie.

“We remind everyone that admission to the college does not require any form of payment. Please verify all information through official channels to avoid falling victim to these scams.”

The department urged people to follow these steps to become a traffic officer:

  • Posts for traffic officers are officially advertised by the Western Cape mobility department in newspapers and on the Western Cape government website.
  • A traffic officer qualification is not a prerequisite when applying for advertised posts.
  • Applications are reviewed and successful candidates are invited for recruitment processes.
  • Only those who pass the recruitment process are admitted to training for a traffic officer qualification.

“The safety and security of our residents extends beyond the road and into the integrity of our institutions. It is deeply concerning that scammers are preying on the hopes and ambitions of those seeking to serve our communities as traffic officers,” said Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku.

“The department will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our law-abiding residents and maintain the trustworthiness of our recruitment processes.” 

TimesLIVE

