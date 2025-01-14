Tornadoes, floods and pandemic were no match for KZN class of 2024: MEC
Province went from most-improved to second-highest in the country
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has applauded the relentless nature of the matric class of 2024 for overcoming severe climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic to become one of the top performing provinces.
KZN went from being the most improved province in 2023 to be the second-highest performing in the country with a pass rate of 89.6%, marking a 3.2 percentage point increase from the previous year.
The province also improved in a number of other subcategories, including increasing the number of schools which obtained a 100% pass rate by more than 30%, reducing those that performed below 75% by 36% and having no school obtaining 0%.
Speaking at the provincial matric awards ceremony at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre on Tuesday, Hlomuka said these achievements were made more impressive by the fact that they were achieved by the generation that had to navigate past an unprecedented number of obstacles.
He noted that they had started high school during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the education sector and the pupils' lives as a whole.
“We also watched in awe and with inspiration as they took advantage of a crisis by embracing new learning modalities and navigated uncertainty with bravery and resilience,” he said. “Some of you sitting here today not only contracted the virus, but you never gave up when you witnessed loved ones, educators and peers tragically losing the battle against the virus.”
They have also experienced the affect of devastating natural disasters that have struck the province in recent years. The most recent was the tornado that affected about 20 schools in Tongaat and other eThekwini north coast areas.
“Some learners were forced to write their NSC examinations in unfamiliar environments in the form of other schools because theirs were damaged. Such natural disasters are considered as setbacks to our infrastructural development and our livelihoods at large in many forms as they continue to worsen the challenges faced by our communities in the province.”
Hlomuka hailed the education officials, educators and all the support staff for navigating the trying circumstances throughout the academic year.
“Despite financial constraints that hindered the department’s ability to fill several vacant posts and swiftly respond to requests for additional resources, their commitment did not falter. The sacrifices made by these individuals have not gone unnoticed, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their unwavering dedication.”
He said the success of the class of 2024 is not only reflected by the number of learners who passed but by the quality of those results.
The province achieved the most passes which qualify pupils to admission to bachelor’s degree at higher education institutions. This is used to assess the quality the NSC results.
“Our bachelor passes have increased from 72,099 in 2023 to 84,470 in 2024. The number of diploma passes decreased from 43,769 in 2023 to 42,830 in 2024. The number of higher certificates also decreased, from 20,435 in 2023 to 17,609 in 2024. I must clarify that our aim as the department is to see more of our candidates get bachelor passes because we want them to be in a better position to further their studies.”
Hlomuka noted the performance in languages, attaining a 100% pass in isiXhosa first additional language and Sesotho, 99.9% in isiXhosa and isiZulu home languages, 99.5% in Afrikaans home language, 97.9% in Siswati as well as 89% in South African sign language.
KZN premier Thami Ntuli added that all correctional services centres received 100% pass rates, as did six of the 11 special schools.
“This is an indication that our education system is well-oiled and strong. We are hopeful that in 2025 we will further improve the results that we achieved.”
Hlomuka, however, pointed out that there was still room for improvement in certain aspects.
“While we recorded increases in a number of gateway subjects, as the department we want to see an improvement in English first additional language, mathematics and all science subjects.”
He said they needed to put in more effort towards eradicating the schools in the 40% pass rate and below.
Ntuli acknowledged that the department still required investment and resources, despite its performance, as it was experiencing the effects of the salary negotiations of 2023.
He called on business sector to invest resources in schools.
“It’s important that we work again together quite aggressively, especially the business sector coming on board to support schools. There are schools that lack resources that are fundamental in order for us to achieve 100%.”
Hlomuka promised that his department had put systems in place to ensure that the national school nutrition programme will commence when schools open on Wednesday.
“We are working together with our service providers in executing this noble cause by ensuring that each one of us remains committed in fulfilling our constitutional mandate.”
The start of the department's awards ceremony was delayed on Tuesday after an apparent bungle with the venue resulted in hundreds of guests having to wait in the underground parking. The matter was resolved about 45 minutes later and the programme got under way albeit to a late start.
TimesLIVE