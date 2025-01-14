Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi played down the delay, saying: “The event is scheduled to start at 10am, it's now 8.15. We are still on the good track. People that are here are officials on duty and some of you [media] collecting accreditation. Some people [pupils, parents and school officials] came from afar, and that is why they are here.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | KZN education department's matric celebration marred by delays
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial national senior certificate awards ceremony was marred by delays at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli convention centre which left hundreds of pupils, teachers and principals waiting in the parking lot on Tuesday.
The ceremony to laud the province's top achievers in the national senior certificate exams was scheduled to start at 8am.
However, guests gathered in the parking lot as education officials scrambled to sort out the venue booking.
