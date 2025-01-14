South Africa

WATCH | KZN education department's matric celebration marred by delays

14 January 2025 - 09:30 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Parents, pupils and education officials gathered in the underground parking of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on Tuesday.
Parents, pupils and education officials gathered in the underground parking of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial national senior certificate awards ceremony was marred by delays at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli convention centre which left hundreds of pupils, teachers and principals waiting in the parking lot on Tuesday.

The ceremony to laud the province's top achievers in the national senior certificate exams was scheduled to start at 8am. 

However, guests gathered in the parking lot as education officials scrambled to sort out the venue booking.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi played down the delay, saying: “The event is scheduled to start at 10am, it's now 8.15. We are still on the good track. People that are here are officials on duty and some of you [media] collecting accreditation. Some people [pupils, parents and school officials] came from afar, and that is why they are here.

“We should start going in at about 9am. I am told the police dogs are still sweeping the venue; after that they will hand it over to the department.

“We knew in advance of the event. We started advertising the event three weeks ago which is an indication that everything was in order.”

KwaZulu-Natal scored a 89.2% pass rate, earning second place in the country and received 84,470 bachelor passes, the highest of all provinces.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

EDITORIAL | Throw the book at matric results leak offenders

This is an anxious time for many pupils, and an opportunistic company preyed on this
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

Class of 2024 achieves 87.3% pass rate

The matric class of 2024 achieved an 87.3% pass rate, an increase from the previous year's 82.9%.
News
18 hours ago

Umalusi approves release of matric results but concerned about some aspects of examination

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) has approved the release of the 2024 matric results.
News
21 hours ago

LISTEN | More than 400 pupils caught cheating in 2024 matric exams

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) says 407 pupils were caught cheating during the 2024 matric ...
News
1 day ago

Matric 2024 | Pass rate of 87.3% achieved for NSC, nearly half of candidates obtain bachelor's pass

The matric class of 2024 who sat for the National Senior Certificate achieved a pass rate of 87.3%, up from 82.9% the year before.
News
17 hours ago

Anger, frustration and calls for DBE explanation amid R100 'leaked' matric results offer

The South African Depression and Anxiety group has received on average 2,000 calls a day from stressed matric pupils
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  2. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa
  3. Matric 2024 | St Mary's DSG excels with two pupils getting 9 distinctions each South Africa
  4. Mkhwanazi denies allegations of protecting ‘drug dealing’ prison official from ... South Africa
  5. Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers South Africa

Latest Videos

'Abducted' Uganda opposition figure reappears in court | REUTERS
Powerful earthquake kills dozens in Tibet, rattles Nepal | REUTERS