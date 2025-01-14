Courtesy of SABC
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape High Court judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into sexual assault allegations against judge Mbenenge
READ MORE:
Tribunal hears of ‘distinct pattern’ in JP Mbenenge’s behaviour
Judiciary in the dock
Top judge lays defamation charge against woman claiming sexual harassment
