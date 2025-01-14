South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into sexual assault allegations against judge Mbenenge

14 January 2025 - 09:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape High Court judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tribunal hears of ‘distinct pattern’ in JP Mbenenge’s behaviour

Evidence leader advocate Salome Scheepers says evidence would show that JP Mbenenge's conduct was unwelcome
News
20 hours ago

Judiciary in the dock

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge’s sexual harassment probe gets under way
News
2 days ago

Top judge lays defamation charge against woman claiming sexual harassment

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has laid a charge of crimen injuria against the Makhanda court official who lodged a complaint of sexual ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  2. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa
  3. Matric 2024 | St Mary's DSG excels with two pupils getting 9 distinctions each South Africa
  4. Mkhwanazi denies allegations of protecting ‘drug dealing’ prison official from ... South Africa
  5. Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers South Africa

Latest Videos

'Abducted' Uganda opposition figure reappears in court | REUTERS
Powerful earthquake kills dozens in Tibet, rattles Nepal | REUTERS